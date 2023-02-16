Lakeview Academy boys put on spirited rally to top Loganville Christian in district tournament semifinals

Lakeview Academy’s second win against Loganville Christian in five days was marked by a huge second-quarter swing in momentum, after trailing by as much as 11 points in the first quarter.



Lions sophomore Jack Collins steered its run, scoring on a pair of 3-point baskets late in the second quarter, then made a floater in the lane to carry a seven-point lead into intermission.

Despite the big deficit early, Lakeview Academy stayed composed and knotted it up at 22-all on Liam Weidner’s 3-pointer with an assist from JR Thompson.

After Loganville Christian regained the lead momentarily, Collins followed with another basket to knot it up.

Collins finished with a game-high 20 points for the Lions.

Tayden Ware did the hard work, too, early in the second quarter, knocking down a clutch 3-pointer to draw within five points, followed by two free throws on the next trip down the floor.

Ware finished with 17 points for Lakeview Academy, while Justyce Sadler had 12.

“Jack really got us going there in the second quarter,” Sanders said. “The biggest difference, biggest adjustment was that we were sharing the ball well, had great ball movement and his teammates got him some open looks. Jack knocked down some shots like Jack does for us.”

With a 3-pointer from Ware at the 2:35 mark of the third quarter, the Lions had their biggest lead of the night at 10 points.

Thompson and Sadler would add 3-point baskets in the fourth quarter to keep in a comfortable lead down the stretch for Lakeview Academy.

Early in the game, the Lions also used the 3-pointer to keep it close after Loganville Christian ran out to a 6-0 lead.

Trailing by six, Collins knocked down his first 3-pointer of the evening, followed by a long-range basket by Thompson.

The first five baskets of the game were all 3-pointers, before Loganville Christian started to get an edge with the physicality inside by Ky Fryar, who led its effort with 19 points.

Fryar completed a 3-point play at the free throw line early in the second quarter, which put Loganville Christian up 22-11.

However, that’s when Lakeview Academy went to work.

In addition to the big effort by Collins, Ware and Sadler, Weidner and Tristan Buffington combined to take five charges.

LAKEVIEW ACADEMY GIRLS 55, BETHLEHEM CHRISTIAN 27: Lady Lions sophomore Taliah Gaither was big early in the third quarter, scoring seven of her game-high 14 points in the district tournament semifinals.

To make it a double-double, Gaither added 10 rebounds to go with four blocked shots.

Leading by 10 at intermission, Gaither was big in helping put the game away with a pair of putbacks to make it a 12-point Lakeview Academy lead.

Also for the Lady Lions, Sidney Corbin had a pair of steals that ended with baskets as they took a 26-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Also for Lakeview Academy, Dynesty Putman had 13 points, seven rebounds and six steals, while Kivana Bogne scored 10 points with nine rebounds as they remained unbeaten (7-0) against district opponents this season.

With the win, the Lady Lions will play for the district championship at 7 p.m. Friday in Gainesville.



