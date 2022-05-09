Johnson High selects new boys basketball coach

On Monday, Johnson High announced that Gary Compton would be its new boys basketball coach.
Compton has coached at the school since 2020 as assistant boys coach.
Prior to arriving at Johnson, Compton was assistant girls coach at Winder-Barrow (2019-2020).
From 2012-19, Compton was head girls coach at Apalachee High.
His career started as assistant boys coach at Flowery Branch from 2008-2012.
“I am honored to be chosen as the next boys head basketball coach at Johnson High School,” Compton said. “I am very appreciative and thankful for the trust the administration has placed in me. I am also extremely excited to have the opportunity to continue working with the young men here at Johnson High School. I have a great amount of admiration and respect for the coaches who have come before me, and I look forward to making them, the community, and most importantly the school and the team, proud. We will work hard to carry on with the tradition to build character, integrity, and an intense work ethic in the program.”
Compton fills the position previously held by Chris Guthrie, who announced in April he would be retiring after a 35-year career.