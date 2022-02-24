Johnson High grad Ty Cockfield flourishing with pro basketball career in Europe

The Gainesville native is currently averaging 17 points, five rebounds and four assists per game. The numbers are nice, but he knows there is more work to be done.



“What keeps me motivated is chasing my dreams because of where I come from,” he said. “Not many get to be in the position to chase this dream.”

Cockfield, 25, envisioned winning a professional championship since he was a student at South Hall Middle school and then rose to statewide prominence at Johnson High as a senior in 2015.

Playing in Europe is his way of climbing the professional ladder.

Cockfield has worked tirelessly and is now winning at the highest level right now for him.

“My only goal was to be a winner,” he said. “Once I got that feeling with this title, I was out there crying.”

Shedding tears of joy in Kosovo is better than many of the struggles that took place throughout Cockfield’s life growing up.

The road has not been an easy one.

As a product of ‘Out the Road,’ near the Harrison Square Apartments, the odds were stacked against him.

The former Johnson High star guard witnessed different things that could have distracted his athletic dreams, he said.

Every opportunity, Cockfield has made the most of it.

His high school career flourished with some elite programs for former Knights coach Jeff Steele.

After a start to his career at Stetson University, Cockfield made the most of his next season at Georgia Highlands College.

That season helped him land a more promising position at Arkansas State, playing for coach Mike Balado.

Since college, Cockfield has bounced around, playing in Austria and Greece.

Now, he can add a championship to his resume.

“There are times I almost gave up,” he said. “On the outside looking in, it looks easy (chasing this dream). Some could say every time, ‘he gets knocked down, he gets up holding a trophy.’ It is the hardest thing to do, which is getting (back) up.”

The motivation of achieving his NBA dream is not the only thing driving him.

Cockfield’s motivation is his 7-year-old daughter, Noelle, who he speaks to every day, despite the six-hour time difference.

Cockfield shares the moments he can with her virtually. He misses getting to spend every day with her in person. However, he knows it’s a journey that will pay off in the long run.

Sharing his success is something Cockfield wants to share with everyone, especially any young person sitting in a middle school class dreaming of the future.

“If you keep God first and keep going, every single thing will follow,” he said. “Your dreams will come true. My only advice is to keep going and keep God first because everything else will handle itself.”