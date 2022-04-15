Johnson boys basketball coach Chris Guthrie retiring after 35-year career

After more than 35 years in coaching basketball, Chris Guthrie is hanging it up for good.

On Friday, the Johnson High boys coach the past three seasons, announced his retirement through a press release by Hall County athletics director Stan Lewis.

“We are indebted and grateful for all the work and sacrifice coach Guthrie has made for Johnson in the past three years,” Johnson High athletics director Tony Wagner said. “He has been a great leader of our boys basketball program, an assistant coach for football, been the announcer at numerous events and athletic contests, and a great teacher in the classroom. He exemplifies our Knights Creed and helped young people see their potential and believe in themselves. He is a true man of character and integrity who did everything the right way all the time. We wish him and his family the best and thank them for their time.”

Guthrie spent the bulk of his high school coaching career at Lumpkin County High.

“I have been blessed to be able to teach and coach at Johnson High School for the past three years,” Guthrie said. “Our students, teachers and administration are the best around. Our players have worked hard and given of themselves in the pursuit team unity and success. Principal Jonathan Edwards and athletic director Tony Wagner know how to support teachers and coaches and I am thankful for the opportunity they gave me to teach and coach at Johnson. This was my 35th year in education and coaching. Each one has been a little different and very rewarding. I will be spending my time at the church I attend, Riverbend Church, on the north side of Gainesville.”



