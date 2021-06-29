Jason Pleasant returning to Riverside Military Academy as head basketball, assistant football coach

Jason Pleasant is not a native of Hall County, but it has figuratively adopted him over the years.

Despite being a native of California, Pleasant has been a fixture in high school sports since moving to northeast Georgia in 2007.

That will continue as Pleasant was named Monday the head boys basketball coach at Riverside Military Academy, along with serving as assistant football coach for the Eagles.

This is a return move for Pleasant, who spent the 2020-2021 school year as an assistant football and basketball coach at Cherokee Bluff High.

For Pleasant, it was an easy decision to come back to the private military school in Gainesville.

“(I) see the potential in Riverside,” Pleasant said. “Riverside has players coming from all the world. It can be the IMG of Georgia.”