High school basketball: Second-half comebacks lead to Flowery Branch split with Heritage

Like the rest of her Flowery Branch girls (11-7, 4-2) teammates, Brick was as ice cold shooting during a first half.



Meanwhile, Jaliyah Weekes was downright incendiary, scoring 19 of her game-high 33 points in the opening 16 minutes to help Heritage (11-6, 3-3) build a 28-18 lead by intermission.

Weekes, who also finished with eight rebounds and four steals, scored seven more points in the third quarter as the Patriots led by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, and still led 41-30 when Amara Humphries hit a floater in the lane 23 seconds in the fourth.

But after Kaitlin Cangiolosi hit 1 of 2 free throws on the next trip down the court, she got her own rebound of the miss and eventually passed the ball into the left corner to a wide-open Brick.

And the recent Georgia cross country commit, knocked down the 3-pointer to bring Flowery Branch back to within single digits at 41-34 with 7:19 remaining.

More importantly, the shot, along with increased full-court pressure on the defensive end, ignited both her and the Falcons.

“We all just took a step up on defense and played hard,” said Brick, who recorded the 1,000 th point of her career in her previous outing on Tuesday night. “Defense to offense is what keeps us going, and that’s what got us going in the fourth quarter.

“I’ve always been able to just keep shooting. My shots weren’t falling too good in warm-ups (and in the first three quarters), but I knew they would eventually, and I hit that first one and kept shooting (in the fourth) … and they started to fall.”

Indeed, the Falcons’ press, which forced eight Heritage turnovers in the fourth quarter, and Brick’s combustible shooting touch sparked 14-3 run that erased the deficit completely and knotted the game at 44-all following the fourth 3-pinter of the final frame with 4:51 left.

Heritage answered with five straight points, capped by Tyerra Johnson’s conventional three-point play with 3:23 left, to regain the lead at 49-44, but Flowery Branch fought back once again.

A Scott jumper in the lane with 3:19 left stopped the run, and the Falcons got another break when Weekes fouled out with 2:57 remaining.

With the Heritage lead down to 52-50, Flowery Branch inbounded the ball on the baseline in its offensive frontcourt.

Deniya Randolph fired a pass into the lane to a cutting Brick, who bot the roll off the rim on the shot and completed a three-point play with a free throw after being fouled to give the Falcons their first lead at 53-52 with 32 seconds left.

But there was still work to do after Brick hit 1 of 2 free throws with 23.3 seconds left, which Kennedy Davis answered with a driving layup with 12 seconds remaining to tie the game again at 54-all.

Flowery Branch managed to break the press with time running down, and Scott got to a loose ball on the right wing and was fouled going up with a wild shot in an attempt with 1.1 seconds showing on the clock.

The junior guard calmly knocked down both free throws, finishing off a big night with 16 points and nine rebounds, to give the Falcons the lead back at 56-54.

Brick then stole the inbound pass near midcourt following a timeout, allowing Flowery Branch to run out the clock and seal the win.

“I felt like we stuck with the game plan the whole game,” Flowery Branch coach Courtney Newton said. “Our zone in the first half kept us where we needed to be because there’s no way we could’ve pressed like that the whole game.

“We missed a lot of shots (in the first three quarters), … but we stuck with it. We didn’t put our heads down, which is something we’ve struggled with all year. So I’m proud of them for just keeping with and chipping away and … keeping themselves in the ball game. … That’s what we’ve been wanting for this team – to play the whole game.”

In addition to the scoring from Brick and Scott, the Falcons also got big contributions from Brannen Shiloh, who pulled down eight rebounds off the bench, plus three steals each from Jess Tamplin and Cangiolosi.

The Flowery Branch boys (13-4, 3-3) looked in good position for a sweep after a 19-9 run in the second quarter behind the hot shooting of Jeremiah Ware and Jayden Gudz from the perimeter and Fe Honors inside helped them build as much as a 10-point lead before taking a 30-22 advantage into halftime.

But in the second half, Heritage (13-5, 5-1) made an adjustment and began to find enough gaps in the lane to aggressively attack the basket.

Guilford and Buggs were the main culprits, and when their drives weren’t resulting in either free throws or layups, they set up open looks from the perimeter, which the Patriots were consistently capitalizing on.

“I thought (Heritage) did a good job isolating on us and just putting us on an island defensively,” Flowery Branch boys coach Jay Burney said. “They just made one-on-one plays and got to the rim, and we helped on defense. When we come off he posts, we give up some offensive rebounds. We’ve just got to come up with something with a better way to play them defensively.”

Guilford’s 3-pointer with 2:07 left in the third quarter completed a 19-8 run that vaulted Heritage into its first lead since the first quarter at 43-40, and the Patriots wound up with 26-14 advantage in the period to head into the final frame leading 48-44.

The Falcons twice pulled to within two points, the last time at 50-48 following a pair of Gudz free throws with 7:10 left to play.

But Buggs finished off a nifty pass from Jayden Scott pass for a layup just 14 seconds later, followed by the last of Guilford’s five 3-pointers and 27 points on the night, and another layup for Buggs, who scored 19 points for the game, and the lead never got any smaller than four the rest of the way.

Ware led the Falcons with 19 points, while Tyleek Worth posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, Honors added 10 points and nine boards and Gudz contributed 10 points.