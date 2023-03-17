High school basketball: North Georgia All-Star Classic features some different looks for 2023

For more than a decade, the North Georgia All-Star Classic has grown into one of the one of the premier regional postseason all-star basketball events in the state.

That growth continues, and is one of several new features as the 12th annual edition of the event Saturday at Gainesville High.

The biggest involves a feature of growth, namely the expansion of the number of northeastern Georgia counties from which the pool of players were selected from to participate.

Originally, the event included players from Hall and Gwinnett counties, and gradually expanded to include players from other northeastern counties like Lumpkin, Dawson, Jackson, Madison, Towns, Banks, Habersham, Oconee, Walton, White and Forsyth.