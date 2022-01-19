High school basketball: North Hall's Robert Terry provides selfless leadership for program in the thick of the race in Region 7-3A

Robert Terry says the best is yet to come for North Hall’s boys basketball program in 2022.

After a 7-1 start to region play and six more region games remaining on the region schedule, the Trojans’ leading scorer believes his experienced roster is capable of doing a lot the remainder of the way.

“Our team is really deep, which makes us hard to scout,” Terry said.

And even thought the 6-foot, 5-inch Terry won’t say it, he’s for sure one of the reasons why North Hall is in the thick of the race for the Region 7-3A championship this season.

So far, Terry is averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds per game, while shooting 60 percent from the floor, Trojans coach Miles Kendall said.

The physical tools for Terry were on display, starting his sophomore season.

His first taste of success came in the playoffs when he saw considerable playing time in the first-round contest against Pace Academy.

If anything, Kendall has seen one of his roles as bringing the mild-mannered Terry out of his shell and becoming more of a vocal leader.

However, character is impeccable for Terry, who is also an Eagle Scout.

“Robert’s the kind of kid who you want your own kids to be like one day,” Kendall said. “He’s always smiling, in a great mood and does a great job in the classroom. Plus, he doesn’t take himself too seriously.”