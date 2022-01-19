High school basketball: North Hall's Robert Terry provides selfless leadership for program in the thick of the race in Region 7-3A

Robert Terry says the best is yet to come for North Hall’s boys basketball program in 2022.
After a 7-1 start to region play and six more region games remaining on the region schedule, the Trojans’ leading scorer believes his experienced roster is capable of doing a lot the remainder of the way.
“Our team is really deep, which makes us hard to scout,” Terry said.
And even thought the 6-foot, 5-inch Terry won’t say it, he’s for sure one of the reasons why North Hall is in the thick of the race for the Region 7-3A championship this season.
So far, Terry is averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds per game, while shooting 60 percent from the floor, Trojans coach Miles Kendall said.
The physical tools for Terry were on display, starting his sophomore season.
His first taste of success came in the playoffs when he saw considerable playing time in the first-round contest against Pace Academy.
If anything, Kendall has seen one of his roles as bringing the mild-mannered Terry out of his shell and becoming more of a vocal leader.
However, character is impeccable for Terry, who is also an Eagle Scout.
“Robert’s the kind of kid who you want your own kids to be like one day,” Kendall said. “He’s always smiling, in a great mood and does a great job in the classroom. Plus, he doesn’t take himself too seriously.”
That sounds like a ringing endorsement, if there ever has been one.
And Terry is surrounded by other talented veteran players, including Sam Gailey and Elijah Gaddy, who both routinely finish in double figures scoring.
Some of Terry’s best showings this season were a 28-point night against Chestatee in the consolation portion of Lanierland, then 27 points against Cherokee Bluff on Jan. 14.
“We know every game, that the other team is trying to take Robert away,” Kendall said. “But he does so many other things for us to help the team.”
Terry eschews discussions about personal success, turning the attention to the entire cast that makes up the boys basketball program.
“We have so much experience on this year’s team,” Terry said. “I’d say 80 or 85 percent of our team is returning (from last season). We’re not lacking experience.”
Kendall would concur with that statement.
“I tell people that we have eight guys who can start on this team,” North Hall’s coach said.
He said the story of this season’s group started after enduring an ugly loss against LaFayette to open the 3A state playoffs in 2021.
At that point, actions took over.
Terry said they were in the gym before the crack of down after the season ended and committed to all being on the same page in 2021-22.
Kendall said he gives Terry a little extra prodding by challenging him in drills during practice.
That’s where Terry’s competitive streak comes out.
“When I challenge him, he wants to prove me wrong,” Kendall said.
“Coach Kendall has made me a lot more aggressive, plus he’s helped me with learning countless moves,” Terry said.
This season, Terry said the Trojans had to deal with another wake-up call after losing to East Hall in the first round of Lanierland.
After doing some inventory, Terry said they responded by winning the second region game of the new year by 46 points against a talented Gilmer squad.
North Hall is currently on a seven-game winning streak.
The regular season wraps up with a home game against East Forsyth on February 4.