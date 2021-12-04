High school basketball: North Hall girls survive fourth-quarter rally from East Hall

BY ISAAC THOMAS

For The Times

The North Hall girls basketball team escaped out of the East Hall gymnasium Friday with a win in an early-season nail-biter.

The Lady Trojans (5-1) took down East Hall (3-2) with a final score of 47-45.

Rylee Thompson led the way for North Hall, dropping 17 points, thanks to a perfect night from the free throw line.

After taking the lead with a 9-0 run in the first quarter, North Hall held a steady lead, up until the final two minutes of the game.

The Lady Vikings removed a 16-point deficit late in the fourth quarter.

While the game seemed all but over with a minute remaining, the Vikings cranked up the intensity.

Thanks to a few forced turnovers in the final minute, East Hall guard Audrey Griffin dropped two 3-pointers to get to within a basket.

Griffin led the way for East Hall with a game-high 18 points.

On Tuesday, North Hall plays host to Cherokee Bluff, starting at 6 p.m. East Hall hosts Banks County on Tuesday in Gainesville.

NORTH HALL BOYS 61, EAST HALL BOYS 56: Senior Robert Terry propelled a 17-4 second-half run for the Trojans (5-1) en route to the non-region victory.

In the third quarter, North Hall also tightened up its defense, allowing just two points.

Terry led the Trojans with 24 points. Christian Torres had 16 for the Vikings (5-1).

“Our guys have matured, our seniors do a great job with leadership and kinda set the tone.” Trojans coach Miles Kendall said. “We just prepare to play four quarters, and know that any deficit, we can overcome.

“Whether we are down, or whether it’s a run we just keep preaching it is 0-0 at all times.” Kendall said.



