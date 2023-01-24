High school basketball: North Hall girls ride third-quarter run in win against Union County

North Hall’s girls found a rhythm in the third quarter against Union County on Monday.
A make-up game from the originally-scheduled contest Jan. 14, the Lady Trojans scored 12 straight points to open the third quarter as they came from behind for a 55-49 win in Gainesville.
North Hall senior Kristina Peach knocked down a jump shot and 3-pointer midway through the third period, as it scored the first nine points of the second half, then Rylee Thompson knocked down another 3-pointer to finish the run.
With the win, the Lady Trojans (15-5) have matched their season best with four straight wins.
And there’s only five regular-season games left on the region schedule before the 8-4A tournament next month.
Peach scored 8 of her team-high 20 points in the third quarter.
Also in double figures, Amelia Shoemaker finished with 17 points for the Lady Trojans.
Up next, North Hall visits Johnson on Tuesday in Oakwood.
NORTH HALL BOYS 78, UNION COUNTY 67: Matthew Ray had a game-high 27 points, 10 in the third quarter, for the Trojans (11-10).
Cole Hulsey finished with 12 points for North Hall.