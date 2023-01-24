High school basketball: North Hall girls ride third-quarter run in win against Union County

North Hall’s girls found a rhythm in the third quarter against Union County on Monday.

A make-up game from the originally-scheduled contest Jan. 14, the Lady Trojans scored 12 straight points to open the third quarter as they came from behind for a 55-49 win in Gainesville.

North Hall senior Kristina Peach knocked down a jump shot and 3-pointer midway through the third period, as it scored the first nine points of the second half, then Rylee Thompson knocked down another 3-pointer to finish the run.