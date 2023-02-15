High school basketball: North Hall girls ride balanced effort to victory against Madison County in 8-4A quarterfinals

Even with leading scorer Kristina Peach out for the season since suffering a torn knee ligament two and half weeks ago, the Lady Trojans have been able to muster somewhat consistent offense recently, though they came out tight on the offensive end of the court Tuesday.



Fortunately, they were able to keep Madison County (8-17) within shouting distance during their first-quarter slump, trailing only as much as 6-0 before Amelia Shoemaker final broke the seal on the basket with a 3-pointer from the left wing with 2:32 left in the opening frame.

Vachtsevanos added another shot from long range just over a minute later and added four free throws over the remainder of the quarter to ignite an 11-4 run that vaulted North Hall into an 11-10 lead after the opening eight minutes.

A layup from Satterfield, a pair of 3-pointers from Vachtsevanos and two Shoemaker free throws over the opening 3:14 of the second quarter extended the run to 21-4 and ballooned the lead to 21-10.

However, it was on the other end of the court in which the Lady Trojans shined in the period by holding the Red Raiders to just a single Jordyn Hall free throw with 3:15 left in the first half over the entire middle frame to take a 21-11 advantage into intermission.

“When you’re struggling to score, you’d better guard,” Herrick said. “Our defensive effort was consistent all night. We did a pretty good job on the boards. We didn’t turn it over a ton. So, I’m proud of our effort.”

Madison County started to find a little offense with 14 points in the third quarter, including five points from Kyrsten Watts and a 3-pointer each from Lachyna Warman and Jordyn Jones to cut North Hall’s lead to as little as 29-24 with 2:47 left in the period.

However, the Lady Trojans clamped down again on the defensive end, limiting the Red Raiders to just nine points the rest of the way and forcing them into 22 total turnovers on the night.

Meanwhile, reserve Braelyn McCall took a feed from Carly Bowen for a clutch basket with 2:03 left in the quarter and Rylee Thompson added a pair of free throws to give North Hall some breathing room heading into the fourth with a 33-25 lead.

That’s when the Lady Trojans began to get their high-low game going, with Satterfield often on the receiving end and finishing off well-placed lobs, more often than not from Shoemaker, who recorded three of her four assists on the night in the final frame.

The freshman post also finished off another lob from Thompson and added two free throws, as North Hall methodically pulled away to secure the win.

Shoemaker also joined Satterfield and Vachtsevanos in double-figure scoring with 10 and added three steals, tying her for the team lead on the night with Thompson, who also added seven points and three assists to cap a solid night, while Lexi Jarrard chipped in two points and eight rebounds.