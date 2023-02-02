High school basketball: North Hall girls look to move forward without Kristina Peach

Tuesday’s key Region 8-4A, Subregion A victory over Cherokee Bluff closed out an emotional evening for North Hall’s girls basketball team.

While the No. 9 Lady Trojans’ win put them in the driver’s seat for the top seed from the subregion in the region tournament with just two games left in the regular season, there was a bit of a pall cast over that win when their team scoring, assists and steals leader Kristina Peach went down with a knee injury in the second quarter.

Wednesday became something of a day of reckoning as the senior guard and her teammates and coaches awaited the results of an MRI performed on her injured knee.

But rather than dwell on the anxiety of what those results might bring, North Hall head coach Eric Herrick, his staff and the players focused on a simple question.

What now?

Well, unless they get some unexpected good news from Peach’s doctors, the answer is that the Lady Trojans will prepare to go on without her.

That means finding someone who can step forward to help fill the void left by her absence, a task that won’t be an easy one considering everything she does both on the floor, where she averages 18 points per game, and in the locker room.

But the way Herrick sees the situation, his club can’t look for just one player to step forward.