High school basketball: North Hall girls coach House honored to be giving back with program where she previously played

House bleeds North Hall green.



The 49-year old coach is entering her 12th season leading the Lady Trojans.

Being able to take the sidelines on a regular basis is exactly where House feels complete.

“I don’t know what I would’ve done if I didn’t have a coach believe in me to play basketball, a little bit,” House said. “I didn’t have a financial plan to go to college other than play basketball.”

She went on to play at the University of West Georgia on an athletic scholarship after an exceptional career at North Hall.

In 1991, the Lady Trojans advanced to the programs first region championship and state semifinals appearance, House’s senior year.

Upon graduation from college, she worked in Atlanta before moving back to Hall County in the late 90s.

House then had twin boys and went on a sabbatical because one was born with a heart defect. After staying away from the game for two years, she joined the North Hall staff as an assistant. In 2012, House then led North Hall back to a region championship and a state semifinal appearance.

The 24-8 run finished with a loss to Westover. This is the year House was named The Times Girls basketball Coach of the Year.

North Hall’s girls played in the Class 3A basketball state semifinals as recently as 2020, two weeks before the coronavirus lockdown took effect.

Her fingerprints and influence are all over the Lady Trojans program.

“Girls basketball has always been strong,” she said. “We have had some great coaches here. We have so many people come along and put their stamp on (the program) and it kept it where it has been.”

House has had some influential coaches in her life. Jean Holdsclaw-Foster, who retired after 27 years, led the program when House (then Coffee) was a player.

Holdsclaw-Foster was followed by Debbie Blake and Bryan Richerson before House took over the helm.

House has been at North Hall for 20 years.

Her emphasis is to keep the standard of North Hall basketball where it has always been. However, in the process, she talks to her players about leaving a legacy beyond the hardwood.

“We just keep trying to work hard and talk to these kids about not only who you are on the court, but who you are off the court — in the classroom,” she said. “Leave your legacy elsewhere beside here in the gym.”

House believes it is God’s favor that she is back on the sideline and coaching at North Hall.

During Thanksgiving week, she talked to her players about Dorothy’s red slippers from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ because, “There is no place like home.”

There is nothing that will get her to go anywhere else because North Hall is a great community.

Life for her is more than wins and losses, especially after her twin boys were born.

When House and her husband, Rodney, had twins, Charlie and Cooper, it changed her life for the better, while putting basketball in perspective. Cooper was born with a heart defect. House took a few years off from coaching, making her son the top priority.

“It changed me as a person,” she said. “It changed me as a coach. I’ve been on my knees to see what God can do with somebody’s life. I’ve been a witness to a miracle more than one time.”

She was not certain if she would be coaching again.

Now, the twins are freshmen in high school, walking the same hallways with House.

Even when Cooper had his sixth heart surgery in April, it was more of a sign that House was in the right community.

North Hall boys basketball coach Miles Kendall’s daughter was born in the spring with a heart defect, as well.

After Cooper went through his latest surgery at the time, there were 50 plus beds in the intensive care unit. There was one bed left in all of the ICU. Ironically, the bed was next to Kendall where both families could comfort and pray for each other.

“You can’t tell me God brought us here to be able to walk with Miles in this journey and to be able to see my son come through this,” she said. “I wake up every day knowing this is where I’m supposed to be. You don’t want to go through an experience like that in your life, but if you have to, it galvanizes relationships around you and the people that God has put in your path. You feel more thankful for every thing you do everyday. Every win, loss, tie is more in perspective.

“It is just a special place to coach in Hall County.”