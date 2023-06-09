High school basketball: New Gainesville boys coach getting a good early look at his team this summer

There are certain times during an offseason in specific high school sports that can be particularly important for the development of individual competitors and teams.
In the case of basketball, the month of June is one of those time periods.
With AAU travel season currently in a bit of a down time and with some graduation taking some players away to make way for newcomers, the early summer is a good time for high school coaches to take an early assessment of their teams.
For new coaches assuming the reins as their programs, like new Gainesville boys coach Charlemagne Gibbons, that is an especially important task.
And as far as the veteran coach with nearly 30 years of experience is concerned, so far so good.
The Red Elephants posted a pair of victories in their first action of the summer during the University of Georgia’s team camp Friday in Athens.
And with similar competitions ahead in the next few weeks, including another team camp at Kennesaw State on Saturday and the Georgia High School Association Showcase camp at the LakePoint Sports Complex from June 23-25 in Emerson, Gibbons is looking to learn even more about his team.
“This week has been great,” said Gibbons, who was introduced as Gainesville’s new head coach in March after previous successful stops at Newton and Morgan County. “I think (the players have) had great energy and great spirit. I’ve gotten to know them on a deeper level. I think we’re starting to build some camaraderie, and we’re just trying to restore some of the pride in the program and let them know where Gainesville has traditionally been as a basketball program. … And the kids are getting to know me, too. It’s a two-way street.”
While the Red Elephants will have to deal with the loss of 10 seniors from this past season’s 14-11 team, several returning players like rising seniors Ellis Pitts and Octavian Demory have begun to show signs of being able to pick up the leadership mantle.
In addition, younger players like Jacob Griffin and Hudson Garrish, who alternated with the varsity and junior varsity teams last season, and newcomers like incoming freshman Luke Nordholz have given Gibbons even more reason for optimism with how they’ve looked early on.
“There’s some talent in the program that been kind of waiting their opportunity (to contribute), and they’re really looking to take advantage,” Gibbons said. “So, we’ve been pretty pleased with some of the stuff we’ve seen from a lot of younger players. What I realized is, (the talented) is not as down as people from the outside may think. We just lack a lot of experience. We’ve got a lot of sophomores right now, (but) that’ll come with time as they continue to work and we get them an opportunity to play.”
The other thing that has proven valuable early on in the summer for Gibbons is getting a good read already on what the Red Elephants can already do well as a team and what they need work on.
Certain elements of the game became very apparent during Friday’s play at the UGA team camp, and will be areas he hopes to build on moving forward in the summer.
“I think we’re going to be a good shooting basketball team,” Gibbons said. “We shoot the ball decently right now, but I think we’ll have a good synergy among each other. We’re going to get into a lot of motion offense and stuff.
“We’ve played some solid (opponents) so far. We went 2-0 (Friday). We won one game (over Jefferson County) by about 20 in the morning, and then we beat Whitewater in overtime in (the) afternoon. And we’ve been very basic. It’s been like basketball camp the first four days, so we weren’t close to being prepared for a game. ,,, So, it’s good to be able to come in (Friday) and have no game preparation and still figure out a way to be 2-0 in your first opportunity out.”