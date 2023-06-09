High school basketball: New Gainesville boys coach getting a good early look at his team this summer

There are certain times during an offseason in specific high school sports that can be particularly important for the development of individual competitors and teams.

In the case of basketball, the month of June is one of those time periods.

With AAU travel season currently in a bit of a down time and with some graduation taking some players away to make way for newcomers, the early summer is a good time for high school coaches to take an early assessment of their teams.

For new coaches assuming the reins as their programs, like new Gainesville boys coach Charlemagne Gibbons, that is an especially important task.

And as far as the veteran coach with nearly 30 years of experience is concerned, so far so good.

The Red Elephants posted a pair of victories in their first action of the summer during the University of Georgia’s team camp Friday in Athens.

And with similar competitions ahead in the next few weeks, including another team camp at Kennesaw State on Saturday and the Georgia High School Association Showcase camp at the LakePoint Sports Complex from June 23-25 in Emerson, Gibbons is looking to learn even more about his team.