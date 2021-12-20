High school basketball: Look ahead to Lanierland

Hall County high school basketball programs are putting the finishing touches on preparation for the much-anticipated Lanierland. For many, that means non-region games before a Christmas vacation.
Then, it's time for the biggest local showcase of the year.
This year, the county championship tournament will have a new twist.
Each day of the three-day event will take place at a different school.
On Dec. 28, all first-round games will take place at Lakeview Academy.
Day 2, semifinals and loser's bracket games, will be held at Gainesville High.
The final day will take place at North Hall.
In 2020, Gainesville High hosted all three days of the event with limited fan attendance, due to significant coronavirus precautions.
The Gainesville boys and girls are boys defending Lanierland champions, and will have the corresponding No. 1 spot to next week's event.
The Johnson girls and Flowery Branch boys earned a spot in this year's event by way of a play-in game victory on Dec. 4.
Lanierland schedule
Day 1
at Lakeview Academy
No. 5 Cherokee Bluff girls vs. No. 4 North Hall, 9 a.m.
No. 5 Lakeview Academy boys vs. No. 4 Chestatee, 10:30 a.m.
No. 3 Chestatee girls vs. No. 6 Flowery Branch, noon
No. 3 North Hall boys vs. No. 6 East Hall, 1:30 p.m.
No. 7 Lakeview Academy girls vs. No. 2 East Hall, 3 p.m.
No. 7 West Hall boys vs. No. 2 Cherokee Bluff, 4:30 p.m.
No. 1 Gainesville girls vs. No. 9 Johnson, 6 p.m.
No. 1 Gainesville boys vs. No. 9 Flowery Branch, 7:30 p.m.