High school basketball: Look ahead to Lanierland

Hall County high school basketball programs are putting the finishing touches on preparation for the much-anticipated Lanierland. For many, that means non-region games before a Christmas vacation.

Then, it's time for the biggest local showcase of the year.

This year, the county championship tournament will have a new twist.

Each day of the three-day event will take place at a different school.

On Dec. 28, all first-round games will take place at Lakeview Academy.

Day 2, semifinals and loser's bracket games, will be held at Gainesville High.

The final day will take place at North Hall.