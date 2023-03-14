High school basketball: Lakeview Academy lands Benjie Wood as its new boys coach

Lakeview Academy's search for a new boys basketball coach was short and it landed one of the biggest names in the high school coaching ranks in Northeast Georgia.
On Tuesday, the Gainesville private school announced that Benjie Wood has accepted the position, after spending the past three seasons as boys coach at Buford High.
Prior to coaching at Buford, Wood, who has a overall career record of 493-197, spent the majority of his career in Hall County and has won everywhere he’s coached.
At Gainesville, he guided its program to the state finals in 2018, before leaving to start the program at Cherokee Bluff.
During his five seasons with the Red Elephants, he guided the program to a 114-33 overall mark.
Most recently, Wood guided Buford to the Class 6A state finals in 2022 and to the Region 8-7A title this winter before being upset by Berkmar in the first round of the state tournament.
Prior to coaching at Gainesville, Wood made multiple state quarterfinal runs as coach of the North Hall boys, as well as a trip to the state semifinals in 2005 with the Johnson girls.
He takes over a Lions team that loses only one senior to graduation and returns several key players like sophomores Brock Graham, Tayden Ware, Justyce Sadler and Jack Collins.
Also on Tuesday, Lakeview Academy promoted Ken Huffman to girls head coach. He was an assistant coach to interim coach Karen Towles in 2023, following the retirement of previous coach John Carrick.
As part of Towles’ staff this season, he helped guide the Lady Lions (17-13) to the GIAA District 4-4A/3A championships, as well as a spot in the GIAA Class 3A state semifinals.
Like the boys team, the Lakeview girls will also return all but one senior from this year’s squad, including key players like junior Kivana Bogne and sophomores Talia Gaither and Dynesty Putman.
– David Friedlander contributed to this report
