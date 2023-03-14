High school basketball: Lakeview Academy lands Benjie Wood as its new boys coach

Lakeview Academy's search for a new boys basketball coach was short and it landed one of the biggest names in the high school coaching ranks in Northeast Georgia.

On Tuesday, the Gainesville private school announced that Benjie Wood has accepted the position, after spending the past three seasons as boys coach at Buford High.

Prior to coaching at Buford, Wood, who has a overall career record of 493-197, spent the majority of his career in Hall County and has won everywhere he’s coached.