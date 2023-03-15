High school basketball: Jay Burney stepping down as boys coach at Flowery Branch

Burney has tendered his resignation as the Falcons’ head coach, as the school announced in an emailed statement and he confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

The combination of the daily grind of coaching, combined with the fact that his son Jack has finished his playing career at Flowery Branch and will graduate this spring, convinced him that the time was right to take a break.

“I’ve been a (high school head) coach for 26 or 27 years, and it gets tiresome at times,” Burney said. “You have to put a lot of energy into it. … I just want to step back and figure out what I’m going to do with my life.”