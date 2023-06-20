High school basketball: GHSA Team Camp provides season-like conditions for Hall trio

In some ways, the Georgia High School Association’s Team Camp is like a lot of other summer high school basketball events.

On the other hand, there are also several aspects of the tournament, tips off Thursday an runs through Saturday at the LakePoint Sports Complex in Emerson, that sets it apart.

“I’m looking to get out of it what I get out of every game this summer, which is, we want to go compete and get better,” said Cherokee Bluff boys coach Josh Travis, whose Bears will join two other Hall County schools – Gainesville and East Hall – that will be among which features 160 boys teams from throughout Georgia. “The benefit of this event is every team there believes they have college (prospects). … It doesn’t always translate to the season, but you play against good people. You play against good coaching. So, it’s the closest thing that summer basketball can give you to feeling like a Lanierland or region tournament.

“Most of the time in the summer, you wear practice gear. Kids can’t foul out (of games). You treat games like practice scrimmages. These are games you treat like real games. So, we’re excited to see where we’re at. (The games) don’t necessarily mean anything in the long run, but they’re the closet thing we get to winter basketball during the summer.”