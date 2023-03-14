By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school basketball: Gainesville High relieves Chuck Graham of position as boys head coach
In 2023, Red Elephants posted a 14-11 record
Chuck_Graham.jpg
Gainesville High boys basketball coach Chuck Graham speaks during the Greater Hall Fellowship of Christian Athletes Basketball Media Day on Nov. 3, 2021 at Free Chapel. Photo by Bill Murphy

Gainesville High announced Monday that it has parted ways with boys basketball coach Chuck Graham. 

“Coach Graham was relieved on his coaching responsibilities at the conclusion of the basketball season,” Gainesville superintendent Jeremy Williams said. “We value his investment in our students as a mentor and he will continue to serve the community in his teaching role.”

This season, the Red Elephants posted an 14-11 mark, but failed to make the postseason for the second consecutive season. 

In early 2022, Graham was informed he would no longer be Gainesville’s coach, after going 5-18, but was eventually brought back March 7 of that year, due to a strong reaction of support from the community

Graham spent five seasons as boys head coach at Gainesville, most recently making the postseason in 2021 as a Class 7A program. 

His final record with the Red Elephants is 70-63.

