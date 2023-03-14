High school basketball: Gainesville High relieves Chuck Graham of position as boys head coach

Gainesville High announced Monday that it has parted ways with boys basketball coach Chuck Graham.
“Coach Graham was relieved on his coaching responsibilities at the conclusion of the basketball season,” Gainesville superintendent Jeremy Williams said. “We value his investment in our students as a mentor and he will continue to serve the community in his teaching role.”
This season, the Red Elephants posted an 14-11 mark, but failed to make the postseason for the second consecutive season.
In early 2022, Graham was informed he would no longer be Gainesville’s coach, after going 5-18, but was eventually brought back March 7 of that year, due to a strong reaction of support from the community.
Graham spent five seasons as boys head coach at Gainesville, most recently making the postseason in 2021 as a Class 7A program.
His final record with the Red Elephants is 70-63.