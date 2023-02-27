High school basketball: Gainesville girls have embraced obstacles, adversity en route to state quarterfinals

And everyone on board, including coaches and players, are excited about the opportunity.



“It’s been great to see all their hard work, dedication and commitment to the program pay off,” first-year Gainesville coach Vanessa White said. “We’re one of eight teams remaining (for the state title). They’re getting some recognition locally and on the state level.”

However, making it to the third round of the postseason has come with more than their fair share of obstacles to overcome.

First, the Red Elephants had to adjust to playing without senior Caloni Young, who sustained a significant knee injury in January and last played in the regular-season finale against Shiloh before having season-ending surgery.

Losing one of its best producers of points could derail any hopes of a playoff run for a team with shaky chemistry.

However, these Lady Red Elephants are wired a little different.

With two playoff wins in the book for 2023, Gainesville is starting to entertain the possibility of taking it all the way.

And none of it would be possible without younger players rising to the challenge when the chips seemed low.

Even though Gainesville entered the postseason as the No. 4 seed out of Region 8-6A, it’s now the only program from its league still left in the hunt for the state championship.

Proudly wearing the title of underdogs since losing to Shiloh in the region tournament, the Lady Red Elephants feel like they’re prepared for even more success.

“We’re very underrated and we’re not really the talk,” Gainesville senior Keke Jones said. “People like to doubt us, but we like the challenge.”

The Lady Red Elephants faced their latest challenge with a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit, then to compound things had two of their top scorers and senior leaders (Keidra Young and Jones) foul out in the second round against Woodstock on Friday.

However with the season on the line, sophomore Shydrea Maddox scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter, and Payne scored a team-best 19 to secure a 63-61 win.

After it was over, White let her players go celebrate in the stands with family, friends and Gainesville’s cheerleaders as its program is three wins away from its first state title since 2004.

Gainesville’s coach said that one of the biggest areas of growth with her first-year program is its maturity, as evidenced when Young and Jones fouled out with the season on the line.

In addition to players having to pick up the points and rebounds that Caloni Young would usually provide, the Lady Red Elephants had to count on young players like Maddox to make their presence on the big stage with the varsity program.

“It’s been really, really exciting to see the girls buy into the process,” White said. “When Keke and Keidra fouled out, they could have gone to the end of the bench and pouted. But it’s not what they did (against Woodstock). They came to the front of the bench and were coaching up the younger players.”

While the second round of the playoffs could be viewed as too big of a stage for a young talent to have a breakout performance, Maddox said she was ready for the moment.

The motivation for Maddox is keeping the season going for as long as possible for a group of five seniors who have steered the program back to winning ways.

“That was a big moment for me,” Maddox said. “I did what they needed me to do. I was rebounding, knocking down big free throw shots. I really brought everything I had in me in the fourth quarter.”

The first-round win against Sprayberry was just as memorable for Gainesville.

Making it possible, Young scored a season-best 37 points to secure a 70-66 victory.

Since the first-round win for Gainesville was on a school night, it was a subdued celebration that was reserved for the lockerroom, White said.

However, winning in the second round on Friday was when the Lady Red Elephants coach felt it was time to let their hair down and have some fun.

And it set the tone for Monday’s practice to prepare for facing the defending Class 6A state champions.

“I like the feeling of adrenaline and knowing we’re about to go up against another great team,” Young said. “We don’t want to come home with nothing. I have to go get it for my city, my team, we have to go get it.”



