High school basketball: Gainesville girls earn clutch win against Lanier

Gainesville’s girls are on a mission to improve its stock for the upcoming Region 8-6A tournament.

With only two games remaining in the regular season, Friday’s 43-39 win against Lanier certainly accomplished that for the Lady Red Elephants (19-3, 7-3).

Keidra Young put up a game-high 20 points for Gainesville as it gained separation from Lanier for the No. 3 spot in the seven-team league.

“This win was very, very important,” Gainesville coach Vanessa White said. “We’re trying to solidify the No. 3 seed or get up to No. 2 in the region. Tonight, it wasn’t pretty, but we did what we needed to do to win.”