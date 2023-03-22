High school basketball: Flowery Branch names new boys coach

On Wednesday, Flowery Branch High announced that it has promoted former assistant coach David Hawkins to the position of head boys basketball coach.
A native of Hall County, Hawkins has been on the Falcons’ basketball staff for five years.
A standout athlete at Johnson High, Hawkins started his coaching career as baseball coach with the Knights.
His high school coach was Falcons athletics director Jimmy Lawler.
“We are very excited to have coach Hawkins take over our basketball program. He has been an outstanding assistant coach for us the last few years and I’m certain he is the right guy to lead us to the next level,” Lawler said. “David brings a hard work ethic and a tremendous basketball mind. And the fact that developing relationships is important to him, we could not have found a better coach.”
Hawkins take the post previously held by Jay Burney, who stepped down on March 15, after guiding the program the past four seasons.
In 2023, the Falcons posted a 15-10 mark and were fifth overall in Region 8-5A.