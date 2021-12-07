High school basketball: Flowery Branch boys coach Jay Burney imparting lessons on current program after prolific career in Alabama

Jay Burney has always been around basketball.



He has been around is so long now, the veteran hoops coach does not know when the passion will stop.

“I have always had a passion to still coach and be around the game,” said Burney, who is entering his 30th season of coaching. “At 53 years old, I still have a passion for what I do.”

His passion does not look like it will fade any time soon.

Now in his third season as the Flowery Branch High boys’ basketball coach, Burney is still calling out instructions and teaching on the hardwood.

His attention to detail is exceptional.

On Saturday, the Falcons advanced to the Lanierland Tournament with a 65-34 win over Johnson High in the play-in game.

Up next, Flowery Branch (6-2) hosts Chestatee at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Burney knows a few things about building a basketball program.

The Alabama native was hired in 2019, replacing former Falcons coach Chezley Watson.

Burney came with more than 20 years of coaching experience between the college and high school.

Burney was an assistant at Wallace State College in Hanceville, Alabama, in 1994, before becoming a head coach at Darton College in Albany.

The rigors of raising a family as a college coach weighed on this basketball lifer.

This is when Burney took the high school boys job at Lee High in Huntsville, Alabama.

It was the beginning of his legendary coaching career in the Rocket City, winning eight area championships and earning 11 state playoff appearances.

That included two of his teams finishing as state runner-ups in the Alabama High School Association state basketball finals.

When he took to coaching high school basketball in Alabama, Burney reached out to many coaches whom he respected for the way they built their programs.

His biggest struggle had little to do with coaching.