High school basketball: Defense key for North Hall girls, Cherokee Bluff boys in Region 8-4A split

The lead was still 11 after a Peach jumper off an offensive rebound made the score 36-25 with 4:23 left in the third quarter before Cherokee Bluff made a few adjustments on both ends of the court.



After the Lady Bears sank back into a zone, the Lady Trojans suddenly began to go cold from the floor, and a pair of Ella Quirarte 3-pointers in a 1:24 span sparked a 10-0 run over the final 4:05 of the period that cut the North Hall lead down to just 36-35.

A free throw by Claire Carlson nine seconds into the fourth quarter and two more by Mia Williams 22 seconds later made the run 13-0, and vaulted Cherokee Bluff into its first lead of the game at 38-36 with 7:29 to play.

And after Kaitlin Cook answered Lexi Jerrard’s basket with one of their own, the Lady Bears had a 40-38 lead with just 5:09 remaining.

But Cherokee Bluff would not score again until a pair of Carlson free throws with 4.6 seconds left.

By that time, Peach (21 points) began to heat up again both inside and out with 3-pointers with exactly five minutes left to put the Lady Trojans back in front a 41-40.

The 5-foot-5 senior, who also finished with seven rebounds, connected again from behind the arc at the 2:47 mark, and then flashed through the lane for another bucket with 1:11 left to give North Hall considerable breathing room at 46-40.

“We came out of halftime a little sluggish,” North Hall coach Eric Herrick admitted. “(Cherokee Bluff) went to that zone and slowed us down a little bit. We really pushed the ball in the first half and weren’t able to do that in the second half much.

“Then we got down, and you know us. When we need a bucket, Kristina’s probably going to get it for us. We trust her, and a lot of kids didn’t really shoot extremely well for us (Tuesday) night, so she did her job.”

And Athena Vachtsevanos sealed the win by hitting 1 of 2 free throws with 12.6 seconds left, the last of her 10 points on the evening, to make the lead three possessions at 47-40, making Carlson’s two late free throws moot.

Vatchsevanos added seven rebounds and three assists, while the Lady Trojans also got important contributions from Genesis Satterfield (6 points, 12 rebounds) and Jarrard (7 points, 13 rebounds).

Quirarte led Cherokee Bluff with 14 points, 12 of which came on four 3-pointers, while the Bears also got eight points from Emma Reynolds, seven from Carlson, four points and 14 boards from Williams and four points, eight rebounds, three assists and five steals form Cook.

It looked like the boys game might be an offensive shootout after North Hall (8-6, 3-3) ended the first quarter up 21-19 behind Cole Hulsey, who scored nine his team-high 15 points in the opening frame.

But from that point, the Trojans managed just 31 points the rest of the game, including only 18 in the second half after the Bears (11-4, 4-1) turned up the defensive pressure that forced 20 turnovers.

“Our defense was terrible (throughout most of) the first half, in my opinion,” Cherokee Bluff boys coach Josh Travis said. “Our defense was good in the third quarter. That was kind of where we made a run and finally got there.

“And (North Hall is) good and they’re patient. They’re going to score points, but we want to guard. … Defense we started out slowly, but we figured it out.”

Still, the game remained close as Cherokee Bluff starters Logan Holmes, Boston Kersh and Cooper Glover began to pile up some foul trouble.

But with the Bears’ lead just 38-34 at the half, they began to take control on both ends of the court in the third quarter.

In addition to hold the Trojans to just six points in the frame, Cherokee Bluff also got a combined 11 points from Kersh and Carlos Marlow during an 16-3 run over the final 5:43 of the quarter to push the lead into double digits for good at 57-40 heading into the fourth quarter.

Marlow led all scorers with 17 points and added seven rebounds, while Holmes finished with 16 and Kersh chipped in 15 points and six boards.