High school basketball: Contenders line up to try to end East Hall, Gainesville boys bracket domination in 2022 Lanierland

With East Hall and Gainesville having won a combined 48 of the previous 62 championships in Lanierland, it can be said that the outcome of the boys bracket of Georgia’s longest continually-running county high school basketball tournaments has been somewhat predictable.
The won’t be the case when the 2022 edition tips off beginning Wednesday with the four first-round games at Cherokee Bluff.
As wide-open as the girls tournament is this year, the boys bracket may be even more unpredictable thanks to circumstances surrounding defending champion East Hall, who defeated Gainesville for its 25th title last year.
On Thursday, we took a similar look at the Lanierland girls.
With that in mind, here is a little idea of what fans could expect — if anything can be truly expected in tournament with so much uncertainty — for the 63rd edition of the boys tournament.
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
1. With last year’s Most Valuable Player C.J. Agborsangaya sidelined until at least the New Year and East Hall having struggled to a 1-9 start thus far this season, having the returning champ as the No. 1 seed could make this year’s first-round even more unpredictable, especially with the Vikings’ first-round opponent, eighth-seeded West Hall, coming in off to its best start (6-6) in five seasons.
2. While his team faces plenty of obstacles to even get out of the first round, much less repeat, East Hall coach Joe Dix, who spent 22 seasons as an assistant and head coach at the school before leaving to take the job at Collins Hill in 2018, is happy to make his Lanierland return after four years.
“Someone asked me what I missed most about not being in Hall County,” Dix said. “I said, ‘Lanierland.’ … With all due respect to the Deep South Classic (in Gwinnett County), that was a wonderful (holiday) tournament, but there’s really nothing similar to what happens at Lanierland.”
3. Neighboring schools Flowery Branch (9-1) and Cherokee Bluff (8-3) enter the tournament as two of the hottest teams in Hall County. In addition to boasting historic starts — Flowery Branch since 2007 and Cherokee Bluff since its program began in 2018-19 — both teams are lighting up the scoreboard of late. The Falcons have scored 75, or more points, in four of their last five games, while the Bears have done so in four of their last six.
4. Those two teams, along with Chestatee (8-2) appear to be in best position to potentially end the recent domination by East Hall and Gainesville, who have combined to win the past six tournaments.
5. While several teams have been succeeding behind their offenses, North Hall has relied on its defense. Aside from two opening losses, the Trojans have held opponents under 60 points in five of their last eight games.
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH: G Owen Jenkins, West Hall, 5-11, Sr. (19.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.3 spg, 1.8 apg); G Carlos Marlow, Cherokee Bluff, 6-0, Sr. (15 ppg, 5 rpg); G Charlie Reisman, Gainesville, 6-1, Sr. (20 ppg); F Colton Wilbanks, Chestatee, 6-5, Jr. (19 ppg, 10 rpg); F Tyleek Worth, Flowery Branch, 6-6, Sr. (14 ppg, 11 rpg).
FIVE OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH: G Jack Collins, Lakeview Academy, 6-2, Soph. (14.4 ppg, 6 rpg, 5 apg); C Cole Hulsey, North Hall, Soph. (11.4 ppg, 6.5 rpg); F Boston Kersh, Cherokee Bluff, 6-4, Soph. (12 ppg, 9 rpg); G Cade Simmons, Gainesville, 6-2, Sr. (15 ppg); F/G Jarvis Weaver, Chestatee, 6-3, Sr. (11 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 4 apg)
BEST FIRST-ROUND GAME: Chestatee vs. Cherokee Bluff, 1:30 p.m., Wednesday. While all four first-round matchups provide varying degrees of intrigue, this one provides perhaps the best opportunity for an entertaining, fast-paced shootout.