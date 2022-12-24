High school basketball: Contenders line up to try to end East Hall, Gainesville boys bracket domination in 2022 Lanierland

With East Hall and Gainesville having won a combined 48 of the previous 62 championships in Lanierland, it can be said that the outcome of the boys bracket of Georgia’s longest continually-running county high school basketball tournaments has been somewhat predictable.

The won’t be the case when the 2022 edition tips off beginning Wednesday with the four first-round games at Cherokee Bluff.

As wide-open as the girls tournament is this year, the boys bracket may be even more unpredictable thanks to circumstances surrounding defending champion East Hall, who defeated Gainesville for its 25th title last year.

On Thursday, we took a similar look at the Lanierland girls.

With that in mind, here is a little idea of what fans could expect — if anything can be truly expected in tournament with so much uncertainty — for the 63rd edition of the boys tournament.