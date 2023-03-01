High school basketball: Chestatee girls come up short against Griffin in Class 4A state quarterfinals

Chestatee's girls basketball program is bound together with its ingrained desire to compete and get better.

And with all five starters expected back for the Lady War Eagles (23-8) next season, Tuesday’s 66-47 loss to No. 2 Griffin in the Class 4A state quarterfinals will only serve to strengthen their bond, according to coach Sutton Shirley.

Making its first appearance in the third round of the postseason in school history, Chestatee managed to keep it tight in the first quarter.

However, the Lady Bears (26-4) used their length to dominate the boards and go on a 15-6 run over the final four minutes of the second quarter to take a double-digit lead into intermission.

Still, it doesn’t take anything away from a special season at Chestatee, which included a Region 8-4A championship and two dominating wins to open the state tournament.

“These girls, this group of kids is special and I wouldn’t want to coach any other group,” Shirley said. “What they’ve done this season, winning the region championship, making the Elite 8 and playing in the Elite 8 at home and to see the support of the entire community is incredible to see.”