High school basketball: Chestatee girls come up short against Griffin in Class 4A state quarterfinals

Chestatee's girls basketball program is bound together with its ingrained desire to compete and get better.
And with all five starters expected back for the Lady War Eagles (23-8) next season, Tuesday’s 66-47 loss to No. 2 Griffin in the Class 4A state quarterfinals will only serve to strengthen their bond, according to coach Sutton Shirley.
Making its first appearance in the third round of the postseason in school history, Chestatee managed to keep it tight in the first quarter.
However, the Lady Bears (26-4) used their length to dominate the boards and go on a 15-6 run over the final four minutes of the second quarter to take a double-digit lead into intermission.
Still, it doesn’t take anything away from a special season at Chestatee, which included a Region 8-4A championship and two dominating wins to open the state tournament.
“These girls, this group of kids is special and I wouldn’t want to coach any other group,” Shirley said. “What they’ve done this season, winning the region championship, making the Elite 8 and playing in the Elite 8 at home and to see the support of the entire community is incredible to see.”
In the first quarter, Chestatee had an answer each time it fell behind, with timely baskets from Caroline Bull and Riley Black.
In the first quarter, Bull hit three 3-pointers.
Bull’s first 3-pointer got it back to even at 5-all after Griffin scored the game’s first five points.
Her second shot from long range gave the Lady War Eagles a brief 10-9 lead with 1:45 remaining in the first quarter.
Then Bull knocked down one final long-range basket to narrow its deficit to 15-13 with only seconds left on the first-quarter clock.
“I’m so proud of the effort these kids gave tonight,” Shirley said. “Hats off to Griffin. They had a little more height than we did. But our team fought as hard as they could.”
In the second quarter, Griffin started to find some separation.
In the second period, Leah Turner hit a floater in the lane to make it a 19-16 lead for the Lady Bears.
Then, on consecutive possessions, Griffin’s Aaliyah Duranham went under two defenders for a basket, making it a 23-16 lead.
The Lady Bears got their lead up to as much as 21 points in the second half with three straight baskets by Zy Thompson, who scored a game-high 22 points.
For Chestatee, Bull scored a team-high 19 and Black chipped in 12.
Bull’s final 3-pointer in the third quarter got the Lady War Eagles to within 15 points.
Addison Boyd added a long-range basket for Chestatee in the fourth quarter.
Even though the loss in the third round of the playoffs stings, Shirley believes his group will come back hungry and more resilient next season after this run in 2023.
“This group of kids wants to win, wants to compete,” Shirley said.