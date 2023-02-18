High school basketball: Chestatee girls rally for thrilling Region 8-4A championship

East Forsyth (16-13), which will take on the winner of the Sonoraville-Central-Carrollton consolation game from Region 7-4A, didn’t make it easy for the Lady War Eagles.



After Ella Holbrook beat the buzzer with a driving layup to close out the first quarter and give the team a 19-14 lead, the Lady Broncos really poured it on early in the second behind Adeline Rosebush, who finished with team highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds.

The senior dominated the paint on both ends of the floor, scoring six points during a 9-2 run that gave East Forsyth its largest lead at 28-16 after Rosebush’s layup with 1:46 at the first half.

And while Black was able to score six points in the final 1:11 of the half to bring Chestatee to within 30-21 by intermission, the Lady Broncos were making life difficult for her as she tried to penetrate the lane and attack the basket.

But it was an adjustment Shirley made on the other end of the court that he hoped would remedy that situation.

“We talked about going back to what we’ve been doing since Day 1 since I’ve been (at Chestatee),” Shirley said. “I’m a man-to-man (defense) guy. We’ve been doing that for five years. We went through a little slump (recently), I was searching for answers and, it’s almost a curse word, but zone is what we came up with.

“So at halftime, I told (the players) we were going back to what we do, and we sat down and played some of the best man-to-man defense that we’ve played in a long, long time in that second half. And when you get stops, it’s easier to score.”

Black, who had 11 points at the half, apparently thought so.

The 5-foot-8 junior not only contributed to the effort that slowed down the East Forsyth attack, she also began to find a way around the Lady Broncos’ efforts to clog the lane against her on the other end of the court, especially when teammates like Caroline Bull and Addison Boyd also started to knock down some shots from the perimeter.

Boyd’s 3-pointer triggered a 9-2 run that cut a nine-point deficit down to just 34-32 after a drive down the lane by Black with 4:17 left in the third quarter.

Then after East Forsyth built the lead back to 39-34 after a Rosebush layup with 1:41 left in the period, Bull's 3-ball helped open the way for eight more points from Black during an 9-2 run, including a buzzer beater before the quarter brake, vaulted the Lady War Eagles in front for the first time all night at 43-41.

“It’s all about being strong with the ball,” Black said. “I think we really slowed (the tempo) down and didn’t rush anything and waited for the right time to attack when we needed to.”

Holbrook knocked down a 3-pointer just 38 seconds into the fourth quarter to put East Forsyth back in front at 44-43, and the lead grew to as much as three points twice more, the last time at 48-45 following Rosebush’s layup with 4:37 to play.

But another 3-pointer by Bull just 28 seconds later tied it again at 48, and Black added her only 3-ball of the game on the next possession just 11 seconds after that to put Chestatee back in front at 51-48 with 3:58 to play.

After building as much as a six-point lead at 55-49, the Lady War Eagles then had to survive a frenetic final minute that saw East Hall get a 3-pointer from Ayla Heard and another layup from Rosebush to pull to within 55-54 with 22 seconds left.

The Lady Broncos then got a chance for the lead after Black missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but Payton Cable grabbed the rebound of a missed shot, and got fouled before hitting 1 of 2 free throws with 5.7 left to push the lead to 56-54.

Black then corralled the rebound of the miss on the second shot, and this time drained both free throws after being fouled with 4.2 seconds left to secure the win, and the title, for Chestatee.

While Black was the only Lady War Eagle in double figures, Bull and Sierra Yarbrough chipped in eight points and six rebounds apiece, while Cable contributed seven points and five boards.

Holbrook joined Rosebush in double-figure scoring for East Forsyth with 16 points and added five rebounds and three assists, while Heard also reached double digits with 12 points.

NORTH HALL GIRLS 45, EAST HALL 40: Amelia Shoemaker scored a game-high 17 points as the Lady Trojans (21-7) down the Lady Vikings (11-18) in the tournament’s third-place game.

Athena Vachtsevanos also reached double figures with 10 points, while Rylee Thompson added nine for North Hall, which will meet the loser of the Region 7-4A championship game between Heritage-Catoosa and Northwest Whitfield in the first round of the state tournament next week.

East Hall, which will meet the Heritage-Northwest Whitfield loser in the first round, was led by Callie Dale’s 14 points, while Kaylana Curry chipped in 12 points and Maleah Harrison contributed nine.