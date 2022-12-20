High school basketball: Cherokee Bluff's Mia Williams showing signs of breakout senior season

After missing her freshman season with a torn knee ligament, her contributions were still somewhat limited during her sophomore campaign.

Then after missing the first half of last season as a junior after suffering a broken arm from being hit by a pitch while playing for Cherokee Bluff’s softball team earlier in the fall, Williams finally came into this season injury-free.

And it’s given her a peace of mind she’s never really had in her entire high school athletics career.

“It’s very relieving to not be coming off an injury, and that I’m able to play this season healthy,” said Williams. “I’ve had three years since the ACL injury and a year since my softball injury. So I have the most confidence level I can (have) right now, and I believe it’s been showing in the way I’ve been playing the last couple of weeks. So I think that’s good.”

Indeed, Williams has been a major force in the Lady Bears’ 9-1 overall start (4-0 in Region 8-4A), by far the best start the program has had since it began in 2018-19.

She currently leads the team in both scoring (14.8 points per game) and rebounding (10 rpg), and is coming off a career game in Friday’s 64-39 home win over East Hall, during which she led all scorers with 16 points and pulled down 24 rebounds, setting a new school record by breaking the old mark of 23 set by Madi Phillips in 2020.

And the fact that Williams was focusing on her game and not worrying about the possibility of reinjuring herself allowed her to focus so much on what she was doing that she was oblivious to the history she was making.

“Honestly, I didn’t even realize I had that many rebounds,” said Williams, who also established a new school record by taking three charges defensively in Friday’s win. “I was just playing my game. Even after the game when Coach Justice told me that I broke the school record, I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ I was in shock because I wasn’t keeping up with that. I was just doing what I know I needed to do … to make sure we won the rebounding battle.”

Williams’ emergence couldn’t have come at a better time for Cherokee Bluff in a number of ways.

For starters, her presence in the low block on both ends of the court was very much needed after promising 6-3 sophomore Taliah Gaither transferred to Lakeview Academy last summer.

And even though Williams often gives up a lot of size to opposing post players, her athleticism allows her to do more than just hold her own.

“Well, being a senior, I already had responsibility to be a leader on the team,” Williams said. “And since we don’t have the height that other teams would have, I knew I had to step up my game and make sure I was doing the best that I could do because we are at a size (dis)advantage in most of our game.”

“With my athleticism, I believe that getting those rebounds and making sure our team is all in sync has really helped us so far. I’ve always been an athletic person. I’m very driven and competitive, so honestly … I know there’s a size advantage when someone’s taller than me, but I honestly don’t look at it like that. I look at it like, ‘I’m the one who needs to get the ball. I’m the one who needs to get the rebound.”

As much as Williams brings to the table from a physical standpoint, Justice points out that her biggest contributions to the team’s success thus far lie in the emotional support she gives to complement the Lady Bears’ other on-court leaders like juniors Kaitlin Cook and Emma Reynolds and freshman Claire Carlson.

And that leadership will come in handy as Cherokee Bluff prepares to do battle in the 2022 Lanierland next week, in perhaps one of the deepest editions of the 63-year-old event.

“She’s our energy giver,” Justice says of Williams. “She’s our leader. She leads vocally and with her effort. She holds people accountable. So she’s doing an overall great job for us in many different ways than just being on the court.

“She’s a great young lady. She makes good grades and is a total student in the classroom. She’s just a leader all the way around.”

That leadership has made her a candidate for a possible appointment to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., though she is also exploring other options of perhaps continuing her basketball career in college, a process that has only just begun due to her past injuries.

“My top priority right now is getting into the Air Force Academy,” Williams said. “But Coach Justice and I did recently have a conversation about possibly playing basketball at the next level. I never really thought about playing in college before because I had been out so much, but if an opportunity were to come up, I’d be ecstatic.

“Ultimately, I want to go into the medical field, and I believe the Academy has some great opportunities for me to achieve that.”