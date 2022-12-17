High school basketball: Cherokee Bluff secures dominating wins against East Hall

Friday night’s home Region 8-4A doubleheader against East Hall was a record-breaking night for one of Cherokee Bluff’s basketball teams, and a near record-breaker for the other.

And those two teams accomplished those feats in different ways.

The girls were paced by post Mia Williams who set two school single-game records for the Lady Bears’ frontcourt in a 64-39 victory.

Meanwhile, the boys did its damage from the perimeter, knocking down 13 shots from behind the 3-point arc to tie for the second-most points scored in a game in the school’s brief history in a 94-58 win.

Williams was the main story in the win for the Lady Bears (9-1, 4-0), as the senior pulled down 24 rebounds and drew three charging fouls defensively — both school records — to go with a game-high 16 points.

She was hardly alone, with one of her fellow wings, Emma Reynolds (13 points, 13 rebounds), finishing with a double-double and another, Audrey Graham (eight points, nine rebounds) just missing one.

That effort came in handy, especially with backcourt leaders Claire Carlson and Kaitlin Cook battling early foul trouble.

“I feel like since we had a lot of foul trouble, I had to pick up my intensity and make sure I was hitting the boards to get us the opportunities to score,” Williams said. “I knew it was going to be a tough game. (East Hall is) very scrappy, very fast up and down the court. So I knew I had to pick up my intensity.”