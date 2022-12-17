High school basketball: Cherokee Bluff secures dominating wins against East Hall

Friday night’s home Region 8-4A doubleheader against East Hall was a record-breaking night for one of Cherokee Bluff’s basketball teams, and a near record-breaker for the other.
And those two teams accomplished those feats in different ways.
The girls were paced by post Mia Williams who set two school single-game records for the Lady Bears’ frontcourt in a 64-39 victory.
Meanwhile, the boys did its damage from the perimeter, knocking down 13 shots from behind the 3-point arc to tie for the second-most points scored in a game in the school’s brief history in a 94-58 win.
Williams was the main story in the win for the Lady Bears (9-1, 4-0), as the senior pulled down 24 rebounds and drew three charging fouls defensively — both school records — to go with a game-high 16 points.
She was hardly alone, with one of her fellow wings, Emma Reynolds (13 points, 13 rebounds), finishing with a double-double and another, Audrey Graham (eight points, nine rebounds) just missing one.
That effort came in handy, especially with backcourt leaders Claire Carlson and Kaitlin Cook battling early foul trouble.
“I feel like since we had a lot of foul trouble, I had to pick up my intensity and make sure I was hitting the boards to get us the opportunities to score,” Williams said. “I knew it was going to be a tough game. (East Hall is) very scrappy, very fast up and down the court. So I knew I had to pick up my intensity.”
The Lady Vikings (2-8, 1-4) did battle the Bears in the first half, cutting a 16-6 deficit after the first quarter down to just 25-20 by halftime, and staying as close as 29-23 after a 3-pointer by Maleah Harrison with 6:47 left in the third quarter.
But Reynolds, Graham and Williams combined for 12 points, almost all of them in the paint, as Cherokee Bluff outscored East Hall 19-3 over the remainder of the period to cruise in the fourth quarter after taking a 48-26 lead.
The Lady Bears were even more dominant on the boards, where they held a 65-30 advantage, and thus taking care of a point of emphasis for the evening from coach Lindsay Justice.
“That was one of the main things we wrote on the (white) board (before the game),” Justice said. “One of the keys to a win was win the battle of the boards and rebound well. We definitely did our job on that (Friday) night.”
Williams and Reynolds were joined in double-figure scoring by Carlson, who finished with 12 points, while the Bears also got a solid night from Cook, who finished with six points, five rebounds and four assists.
Harrison finished with 15 points to lead East Hall, while Callie Dale added nine points, eight rebounds and four steals and Haley Barton contributed nine points and five boards.
Meanwhile, the Cherokee Bluff boys (6-2, 3-1) took a much different tack in their win by bombing away from long range.
The Bears finished the night a sizzling 13 of 22 (59.1 percent) from behind the 3-point arc.
But they also got plenty of production throughout the lineup, with 12 of the 14 players who took the floor breaking into the scoring column, led by 17 points each from Carlos Marlow and Tyler Underwood, 16 points from Logan Holmes and 11 off the bench from Bryce Horton.
The 94 points was just one point shy of the record of 95 set in a win over Lumpkin County on January 11, 2019, and tied a 94-point output in a win over West Hall on December 17, 2020.
“Once we established that we were going to attack the rim first, because (East Hall will) pressure you and make you play the whole length of the floor, … that helped us open up the 3s,” Cherokee Bluff boys coach Josh Travis said. “And (several reserves) got to play late (in the game) because our starters did their job early. (Those starters) sacrificed for the team and let (other reserves) be that guy.”
Up 20-10 after one quarter, the Bears broke the game open by outscoring the Vikings (1-9, 0-5) 28-16 in the second quarter and 33-19 in the third.
Marlow added five points and four assists to go with his scoring, while Cherokee Bluff also got important contribution from Boston Kersh and Andy Quirarte (eight point each), plus Jhace Justice (three steals).
Chasen Jones posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead East Hall, while Jamarcus Harrison added nine points and Yair Furtado chipped in eight points and five boards.