High school basketball: Cherokee Bluff girls start fast, win region opener against North Hall

Justice credits the team’s ability to have some time off in order to work on being a lot tougher on both ends of the floor. Cherokee Bluff made some plays down the stretch in the fourth quarter to help secure its lead. One of those defensive standouts was Emilee Scott.



The Lady Bears’ senior guard forced a North Hall turnover that could have cut into their 55-51 lead.

Cherokee Bluff extended the lead in getting the ball inside to freshman Taliah Gaither, who finished the evening with a career-high 21 points and 11 rebounds.

“She was huge for us,” Justice said. “She has so much potential.”

Justice can say the same about her team’s effort in this region opener.

The Lady Bears opened up the game with hot shooting.

Scott started things off with her 3-point shooting, while Gaither anchored the interior.

After the first eight minutes of the game, Cherokee Bluff held a 27-13 lead. There was just so much balance throughout the quarter and the game for Cherokee Bluff.

Scott finished with 12 points, while Finley Millwood added 10 points for Cherokee Bluff.

North Hall, however, refused to let up.

They Lady Trojans’ 3-point shooting kept them in the game.

It did not matter which player in a North Hall uniform had the ball.

If they found themselves open and there was a chance, a 3-point attempt was likely to follow.

North Hall cut the lead at halftime 31-27, outscoring the Lady Bears 14-3 in the second quarter.

“It was a very good basketball game,” North Hall coach Kristi House said. “We came out flat, for some reason. We got down big. Then we were able to come back, but we got down again. The kids are doing what we’re asking them to do.

“A couple of plays here and there. It was a good basketball game. I am proud of our kids who didn’t fold.”

Up next, Cherokee Bluff (3-3, 1-0 Region 7-3A) travels visits East Forsyth on Friday in Gainesville.

On Friday, North Hall (5-1, 0-1) visits West Hall in Oakwood.