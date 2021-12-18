High school basketball: Black sends Chestatee girls to win against East Hall

Riley Black scored 23 points for the Chestatee girls in a 52-43 win against East Hall on Friday.
Black scored nine second-quarter points as the Lady War Eagles took a 28-17 lead into halftime.
For East Hall, Alexis Burce countered with 20 points, while Audrey Griffin added 10.
Up next, Chestatee plays host to Union County at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. On Tuesday, East Hall plays host to Apalachee at 6 p.m.
EAST HALL BOYS 60, CHESTATEE 55: The Vikings rallied, thanks to an 18-2 run in the second half.
Leading the rally, East Hall senior Clete Cooper scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter.
Also for the Vikings, Christian Torres had a team-high 18 points.