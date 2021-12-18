By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school basketball: Black sends Chestatee girls to win against East Hall
Chestatee's Riley Black (15) puts up a basket against East Hall on Friday. Photo by Bill Murphy

Riley Black scored 23 points for the Chestatee girls in a 52-43 win against East Hall on Friday. 

Black scored nine second-quarter points as the Lady War Eagles took a 28-17 lead into halftime. 

For East Hall, Alexis Burce countered with 20 points, while Audrey Griffin added 10. 

Up next, Chestatee plays host to Union County at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. On Tuesday, East Hall plays host to Apalachee at 6 p.m.

EAST HALL BOYS 60, CHESTATEE 55: The Vikings rallied, thanks to an 18-2 run in the second half. 

Leading the rally, East Hall senior Clete Cooper scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter. 

Also for the Vikings, Christian Torres had a team-high 18 points. 


