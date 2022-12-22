High school basketball: Always-thrilling Lanierland tournament coming next week

Lanierland is uniquely Hall County.

Now in Year 63, the top eight boys and girls programs will battle in out for the county basketball championship in front of packed bleachers, while the weather outside is frigid.

Back in 1960, South Hall High principal CW Davis could have never imagined how big his holiday tournament would become.

But a supportive community for sports and remarkable athletes who have played in Lanierland have intertwined through the decades and made it the state’s most storied prep basketball tournament.

On Dec. 28, tournament play will kick off with all eight first-round matchups at Cherokee Bluff High.

On Day 2, the tournament will shuffle over to Flowery Branch High for the four semifinal games.

Then on Dec. 30, championship games will be held at Chestatee High.

If history is any indication, this year should be a wide-open field with thrilling finishes, just like the East Hall victory over Gainesville in the 2021 finals at North Hall.

Will East Hall (42 combined Lanierland titles) and Gainesville (35) add to their long list of Lanierland titles?

Can Lakeview Academy take the next step and win at Lanierland for the first time, after making the girls championship last year?

So much is going to be determined in three days of action-packed hoops after Christmas.

On Thursday, Times staff writer David Friedlander will break down the action on the girls side in 2022.