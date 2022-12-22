High school basketball: Always-thrilling Lanierland tournament coming next week

Lanierland is uniquely Hall County.
Now in Year 63, the top eight boys and girls programs will battle in out for the county basketball championship in front of packed bleachers, while the weather outside is frigid.
Back in 1960, South Hall High principal CW Davis could have never imagined how big his holiday tournament would become.
But a supportive community for sports and remarkable athletes who have played in Lanierland have intertwined through the decades and made it the state’s most storied prep basketball tournament.
On Dec. 28, tournament play will kick off with all eight first-round matchups at Cherokee Bluff High.
On Day 2, the tournament will shuffle over to Flowery Branch High for the four semifinal games.
Then on Dec. 30, championship games will be held at Chestatee High.
If history is any indication, this year should be a wide-open field with thrilling finishes, just like the East Hall victory over Gainesville in the 2021 finals at North Hall.
Will East Hall (42 combined Lanierland titles) and Gainesville (35) add to their long list of Lanierland titles?
Can Lakeview Academy take the next step and win at Lanierland for the first time, after making the girls championship last year?
So much is going to be determined in three days of action-packed hoops after Christmas.
On Thursday, Times staff writer David Friedlander will break down the action on the girls side in 2022.
The Chestatee, Cherokee Bluff and Gainesville girls are all off to a hot start.
But don’t count out any of the other five programs in the field.
On the boys side, Gainesville and Flowery Branch are red hot. But West Hall has also been an early surprise and seeks to add to its lone boys Lanierland title in 2008.
And Lakeview Academy is young, but scrappy under coach Tyler Sanders.
The Lions will also be a tough out in the county championship.
One interesting fact about Lanierland is that 6 of the 8 schools have a coach who previously played in Lanierland.
Cherokee Bluff girls coach Lindsay Justice (who played at North Hall), Chestatee girls coach Sutton Shirley (North Hall), Flowery Branch girls coach Courtney Newton (Flowery Branch), Lakeview’s Sanders (Johnson), North Hal girls coach Eric Herrick (North Hall) and West Hall boys coach Bobby Pless (North Hall) have all seen both sides of being part of Lanierland.
On top of the homegrown part of Lanierland that makes it so special, some of the talent has been the best in the state.
On the boys side, players such as Walter Hill, Dr. Mark Causey, Cris Carpenter, Doug Lipscomb, Chezley Watson, D’Marcus Simonds, Montrell McKenzie and Frank Davis are just a few of the greats who all left their mark at Lanierland.
On the girls side, Newton, Tasha Humphrey, Anna McKendree, Sada Wheeler, Brenda Hill, Julianne Sutton and Jaymee Carnes were some of the best who also went on to prolific college careers.
So what is in story for 2022?
Do the North Hall girls and Vikings boys have what it takes to repeat?
Many questions that we will not have an answer to until next week.