Girls Basketball: Chestatee's Riley Black looking to take next step after sterling 2022 season

However, her modesty and ability to take constructive criticism might be what sets Black apart.

Chestatee’s star player doesn’t flinch at Shirley’s fiery brand of coaching.

In fact, she embraces it, feeling that it makes her better.

“He’s the crazy, intense coach who runs up and down the sideline, but I love his energy,” said Black. “I wouldn’t trade that for anything. We know he wants something better for us.”

Black has developed into a strong shooter who can also drive to the basket with the best of them.

However, her offseason goal was really working on becoming a top-notch passer.

The Lady War Eagles (21-9 last season) return ample talent from a program that reached the Sweet 16 in 2022.

And Black wants to bring out the best in everyone on her roster.

“We have a team full of shooters,” said Black, who was The Times Girls Basketball Player of the Year last season. “I’m trying to be the kind of player who is unpredictable.”

Depth certainly is working in Chestatee’s favor this season with the return of junior Sierra Yarbrough, sophomore Addison Boyd and sophomore Caroline Bull, who all played a big part in the program earning its first home playoff win in school history last season.

And with the move into a super-competitive Region 8-4A, which has 11 teams, everyone at Chestatee feels good about the upcoming season.

“There’s not a game on this schedule that we can’t win,” Shirley said. “This is a difficult schedule that we’re playing. But this is one of the most competitive groups I’ve ever been around. They’ve grown up always being successful.”

Black’s rise was fast last season and had two prominent steps up.

The biggest was the game against North Oconee, deep into the region schedule.

That night, Black knocked down most of her free throw attempts, but didn’t take an abundance of shots from the field.

However, when it was all said and done, Black was completely caught off guard to find out she just dropped 34 points with 10 rebounds.

“It was a quiet 34 points,” Shirley said.

“When it was over, our assistant coach Peri Satterfield came out on the court and told me I just scored 34 points,” Black said.

That performance was at the tail end of the season.

Early in the year, Black had her first 20-point performance against Alpharetta.

Chestatee’s coach said that it wasn’t even one of her best games, but she found a way to recover and finish strong.

“That game was definitely a turning point for her,” Shirley said.

Now that the new season has arrived, Black anticipates it being a grind every single night.

However, she’s ready for the challenge.

“I’m excited to continue to pursue my career and better myself,” Black said. “I know there are a lot of people looking up to me and our juniors and seniors. I’m ready for them to follow that lead and then have their big breakout season.”



