Gainesville High picks new girls basketball coach

Gainesville High made a big splash with its hire for the girls’ basketball coaching position.
On Monday, Vanessa White was tabbed for the position, after a string of successful seasons in Gwinnett County.
Prior to being named Gainesville’s coach, White turned around the girls’ basketball program at Peachtree Ridge High.
In 2022, the Lady Lions went 21-7 and won their second-straight Region 8-7A championship.
In six seasons at Peachtree Ridge, White was three times named Region coach of the Year.
A native of Dade County, she guided its program to two GHSA state runner-up finishes during her playing career.
“My first steps with the Lady Red Elephants will be to get to know the players and find out who they are as people and student athletes,” White said. “I’m excited about the journey. It will be full of peaks and valleys, but we’ll cherish the peaks and grow from the valleys. I know the opportunity at Gainesville High will make me a better person, teacher, and coach and I’m excited to get started influencing and impacting these girls and the Gainesville community in a positive way.”