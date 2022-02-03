Gainesville High grad Brent Kelly continues to flourish during record-setting basketball career with Truett McConnell University

Family is everything to Brent Kelly.



They’re his primary motivation to succeed on the basketball floor at Truett McConnell University in Cleveland.

And his success is a way, in turn, for the Gainesville High graduate to honor the memory of his beloved uncle, Cluster Smith, who died in 2021.

“My uncle always was telling me, ‘keep your head up,’” Kelly said Thursday, while on a road trip with his school’s basketball program.

The results have followed for Kelly, who has always thrived on being the underdog, due to his lack of ideal size and injuries he’s overcome.

Recently, Kelly made his impact tangible with a new school-record 282 career assists at Truett McConnell, an NAIA program.

“It’s not a surprise that Brent’s been successful,” said Gainesville boys head coach Chuck Graham, who took the job when Kelly was a senior. “He’s always been a team-first guy.”