Gainesville High grad Brent Kelly continues to flourish during record-setting basketball career with Truett McConnell University

Family is everything to Brent Kelly.
They’re his primary motivation to succeed on the basketball floor at Truett McConnell University in Cleveland.
And his success is a way, in turn, for the Gainesville High graduate to honor the memory of his beloved uncle, Cluster Smith, who died in 2021.
“My uncle always was telling me, ‘keep your head up,’” Kelly said Thursday, while on a road trip with his school’s basketball program.
The results have followed for Kelly, who has always thrived on being the underdog, due to his lack of ideal size and injuries he’s overcome.
Recently, Kelly made his impact tangible with a new school-record 282 career assists at Truett McConnell, an NAIA program.
“It’s not a surprise that Brent’s been successful,” said Gainesville boys head coach Chuck Graham, who took the job when Kelly was a senior. “He’s always been a team-first guy.”
Kelly didn’t know during the game against St. Andrews, on Tuesday, that he was nearing a milestone.
Coaches kept it a secret, until Kelly broke the old record, and the Bear won their seventh straight game.
Making the moment most special was having his mother, Jackie Smith, and grandfather there in the stands.
Family and community are so important to Kelly.
That’s why he wanted to play close to hime: to share those memories with those who matter most.
Even during the hard times, when Truett McConnell was struggling during Kelly’s first year on campus, he ‘continued to trust the process.’
It’s the same character and determination that Kelly’s displayed since he was early in his playing career.
Kelly showed he belonged early in his high school career with the Red Elephants.
Graham and Kelly each remember it like it was yesterday.
Facing Langston Hughes, then one of the best programs in the state, Kelly came off the bench early in his sophomore season, a decision made by Gainesville’s coach at the time Benjie Wood.
And Kelly showed he belonged in a high-pressure situation on a roster that was loaded with future college talent.
Not only did Kelly score valuable points and played important minutes, but he also came away with a few steals and drew a couple of charges.
“We ended up winning by 17,” said Graham, who was then the assistant coach. “After that, we couldn’t take him out of the lineup.”
Kelly continued to shine through high school, after his breakout performance.
He played a substantial role in the Red Elephants advancing to the 2018 state championship game for Class 5A.
And it made all the challenges even more meaningful.
In eight grade, Kelly was sidelined and wasn’t able to play, due to a stress fracture in his lower back.
However, a painful injury couldn’t stop his dream: Kelly was going to play basketball.
Once he got into college, Kelly continued to excel, setting a new-school single-game assist record with 17 for Truett McConnell, in 2020.
Now, Kelly aspires to play professionally after college.
He doesn’t mind having to prove the doubters wrong, once again.