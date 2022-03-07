Gainesville boys basketball coach Chuck Graham agrees to take job back

After a back and forth with the Gainesville City School System, boys basketball coach Chuck Graham confirmed Monday he will be reinstated as its coach.
Graham was fired Feb. 18 following a 5-18 season.
Graham and girls basketball coach Alan Griffin were relieved of coaching duties on the same day.
However, an uproar from the community opened discussions again between Graham and Gainesville High.
Graham was offered his position back as head of the Red Elephants on Feb. 25 by Gainesville City Schools superintendent Jeremy Williams.
“We had a great conversation last week and the week before and he did agree to accept the reinstatement of the head boys basketball coach,” Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams said. “We’re excited about kind of closing that chapter and opening a new one, still in the same book. So we’re just really excited about making sure he's got everything he needs to take our program to the next level.”