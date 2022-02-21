By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Four high school programs from Hall County set to start basketball state playoffs
Basketball2022
Chestatee's Riley Black goes to the basket against East Hall on Jan. 25, 2021 in Gainesville. Photo by Robert Alfonso Jr.

Four high school basketball programs representing schools in Hall County will take the court when the state playoffs kicks off Tuesday. 

And Chestatee is the lone school represented by both basketball programs in state. 

The North Hall boys (23-4) are the only program to have earned a region championship and No. 1 seed to the postseason. 

In Class A private schools, Lakeview Academy's girls open against Prince Avenue Christian in Athens. 

The Chestatee boys are making the most unlikely run. 

After going 1-11 in region play, the War Eagles beat Madison County 56-52 in the first round of the Region 8-4A tournament to lock up a postseason berth. 

Meanwhile, North Hall won the Region 7-3A championship with an 81-80 overtime thriller against White County on Feb. 15 in Flowery Branch. 

With a first-round win, the Trojans will also play again at home in the second round. 

The Lady War Eagles open at home after losing in the region championship to Jefferson on Feb. 18 in Athens. 

Playoff schedule

Class 4A

Chestatee girls vs. Arabia Mountain, 6 p.m., Tuesday

Chestatee boys at Druid Hills, 7 p.m., Wednesday

Class 3A

North Hall boys vs. Redan, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Class A private schools

Lakeview Academy girls vs. Prince Avenue Christian

Magazines