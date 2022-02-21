Four high school programs from Hall County set to start basketball state playoffs

Four high school basketball programs representing schools in Hall County will take the court when the state playoffs kicks off Tuesday.
And Chestatee is the lone school represented by both basketball programs in state.
The North Hall boys (23-4) are the only program to have earned a region championship and No. 1 seed to the postseason.
In Class A private schools, Lakeview Academy's girls open against Prince Avenue Christian in Athens.
The Chestatee boys are making the most unlikely run.
After going 1-11 in region play, the War Eagles beat Madison County 56-52 in the first round of the Region 8-4A tournament to lock up a postseason berth.
Meanwhile, North Hall won the Region 7-3A championship with an 81-80 overtime thriller against White County on Feb. 15 in Flowery Branch.
With a first-round win, the Trojans will also play again at home in the second round.
The Lady War Eagles open at home after losing in the region championship to Jefferson on Feb. 18 in Athens.
Playoff schedule
Class 4A
Chestatee girls vs. Arabia Mountain, 6 p.m., Tuesday
Chestatee boys at Druid Hills, 7 p.m., Wednesday
Class 3A
North Hall boys vs. Redan, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Class A private schools
Lakeview Academy girls vs. Prince Avenue Christian