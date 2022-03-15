Firing and rehiring of Gainesville’s Chuck Graham — emails, texts show how it all went down





Text messages and emails obtained by The Times in an open records request include behind-the-scenes conversations about the decision to fire Graham and clarify the conditions of Graham’s reinstatement.

Graham was fired as the head coach Feb. 18 but was hired a few weeks later following an uproar from the community, including a packed school board meeting in which some community members blamed Adam Lindsey, the school system’s athletic director, and some alleged the decision was motivated by racism. Officials denied those allegations, noting they also let go of two White coaches this year. Graham is Black.

District officials suggested they fired Graham for performing poorly as a coach, but they soon realized that his standing in the community transcended X’s and O’s.

“You always want to win, don't get me wrong,” Williams previously told The Times. “But I think we saw through the conversations that relationships trump any conversation related to wins and losses for now.”

The system offered to reinstate Graham “because it was the right thing to do,” Superintendent Jeremy Wiliams said. “There was never a doubt about Chuck's impact on people of all ages.”

The Times made numerous attempts to reach Graham. He did not return calls or text messages for comment.

Emails between Williams and Graham outline the agreement that brought Graham back.

Graham requested a job as a graduation coach at the high school, but he will instead be a physical education teacher. He is currently a graduation coach at Gainesville Middle School. A new assistant coach will be hired for both the girls and boys high school basketball teams, and he will receive a requested shooting machine, according to emails.