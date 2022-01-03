East Hall's Agborsangaya keeps the memory of his mother alive with basketball prowess

Jumping up and down with teammates after claiming the program’s 25th Lanierland title, Agborsangaya couldn’t help but step back and reflect on his mother.

Then, he pointed to the sky to acknowledge her spirit, after finishing on top in the championship game of the prestigious hometown tournament.

With thousands in the stands watching, as the Vikings held off Gainesville in a 61-60 thriller, Agborsangaya was appropriately reminiscing about how proud his mother would be, if still alive.

CJ’s mother died after a lengthy battle with Stage 3 breast cancer, he said.

Even though it’s approaching 15 years since her death, it doesn’t take away from the emotion for Agborsangaya.

After winning on such a huge basketball stage, fans could see his raw display of emotion, maybe not knowing that he was thinking about his mother.

It was Agborsangaya’s first tournament with East Hall High in front of a traditional packed house, after the 2020 event was capped for attendance, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vikings’ 6-foot, 4-inch proficient shooter has a tangible remembrance of his mother on both shoes.

One, says ‘RIP Mom’ with a heart symbol, and the other has the date she died, ‘05-01-07’.

Justina never got to see the young man CJ has become.

“CJ’s a great person and the kind of person who you want to see good things happen for him,” East Hall coach Tommy Yancey said.

Not only is he a talented basketball player, scoring a game-high 29 points in the Lanierland semifinals against Cherokee Bluff, but CJ’s also a serious student, who carries a 3.5 GPA.

CJ’s now 6-foot-4 and aspires to play basketball in college.

However, he also has ambitions after school, which includes coaching and giving back as a mentor to other young men.

After a significant growth spurt in sixth grade at Gainesville Middle School, Agborsangaya was nearing 6-feet and having to get used to everyone looking up to him.

At the same period, he was showing promise as a basketball player, thanks to a strong network of men in his life, including Brandon Evans and his sixth-grade coach Troy Nasworthy.

However, nobody has made a bigger impact on CJ than his own father, Cletus Agborsangaya Sr.

Originally from Cameroon, CJ’s father – one of ‘11 or 12’ siblings — immigrated to the US in his late 20s for a better life, Agborsangaya said.

CJ said his recently-remarried, 60-year-old father has been a blessing in his life since Day 1.

“He’s my angel on Earth,” Agborsangaya said.

CJ said he only has one memory of his mother: the day she was laid to rest in 2007.

Only 2, CJ recalls grabbing his teddy bear and throwing it in the ground to be buried with his mother’s casket.

It would be a number of years after her death before Agborsangaya could truly digest that his mother was gone.

However, he considers himself blessed to have a blue-collar background and a father who expected nothing less than his son’s best.

In addition, CJ has an older sister, Carla Martinez, who made sure he stayed on the straight and narrow is his formative years.

CJ tinkered around, helping as a kid at his father’s tire shop, while learning the value of a dollar.

In addition, Agborsangaya is deeply rooted in his faith, a member of the congregation at Gainesville’s First Presbyterian Church.

All of those factors have worked together to make CJ the young man he is today.

In the future, he wants to coach basketball.

However, CJ’s also developed interest in business and marketing, possibly pursuing real estate as an adult.

But, for now, he’s all about building up East Hall’s program, one he thinks will be a force in the race for the Region 8-4A title.

Even though he’s relatively new to the program, Agborsangaya is well-versed East Hall’s basketball success.

He wants to take it even further, even though it won’t be easy.

East Hall is in the same region with Jefferson, North Oconee, Chestatee and Flowery Branch.

Nothing has come easy for CJ in his life.

So, he wouldn’t have it any other way in basketball.

“I love being the underdog,” he said. “I love getting to prove people wrong.”

The Lanierland title game could be described as bittersweet for Agborsangaya, who was playing against the teammates he grew up with in the Gainesville feeder programs, including one of his best friends, Charlie Reisman, a junior guard for the Red Elephants.

Once the crowds were gone, Agborsangaya continued to express his emotions.

Spending the evening after the game with his teammate Christian Torres, CJ said he dropped to his knees and weeped, thinking and praying for his mother.

However, he takes much joy in knowing that he’s keeping her memory alive.

And, for that, she will remain proud.



