College basketball: Flowery Branch grad Julianne Sutton named Division-II Third-Team All-American

University of North Georgia women’s basketball player Julianne Sutton was named to the D2CCA Third-Team All-America on Friday.

Sutton becomes the first Lady Nighthawks player to be named to an All-American team by the D2CCA, since Mimi Hill was named to the second team after the 2013-14 season.

Sutton, who is a 6-foot, 1-inch graduate of Flowery Branch High, earned her first First-Team All-Region nod last week, as well as being named the Southeast Region Player of the Year. After averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds per game, Sutton becomes the sixth player in Peach Belt Conference history to repeat as the Player of the Year, and the first to do so in non-consecutive seasons.

She guided the Nighthawks to their second consecutive PBC Tournament Championship, while also leading the program to their third Peach Belt Conference regular-season championship in five seasons.

The senior was also named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team for the third straight year.

This year, she became the only player in PBC history to reach 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds and is currently fourth all time in career points and seventh in career rebounds.

Sutton is currently ranked seventh in the PBC in scoring, fourth in rebounding, second in field goal percentage and fifth in free throw percentage.

Up next, North Georgia (28-3) faces Pace University in the Division-II Elite Eight at 7 p.m. Monday in Birmingham, Alabama

North Georgia swept through the Southeast Regional in Dahlonega with wins against Columbus State, Carson Newman and Lander.