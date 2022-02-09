Chestatee's Riley Black has a big performance in win to lock up No. 2 seed to Region 8-4A tournament

Riley Black has a knack for rising to the occasion.

Facing intense defensive pressure all night, the Chestatee sophomore poured in 26 points and added eight rebounds in a 46-39 win against Cedar Shoals on Tuesday in Gainesville.

“She has matured so much,” Chestatee coach Sutton Shirley said. “She is playing at a very high level.”

The win was meaningful for the Lady War Eagles (18-7, 8-4 Region 8-4A), who have locked up the No. 2 seed to the region tournament next week.

The night started with a three-way tie between Chestatee, Cedar Shoals and North Oconee for the second spot in the region, behind first-place Jefferson.

After the final night of the regular season, the Lady War Eagles now enjoy a better position next week with a playoff spot on the line.

With the win, Chestatee will face No. 7-seed Madison County in the first round of the tournament on February 15.

The Lady War Eagles have been on a roll since a disappointing performance at Lanierland, winning 10 of their last 14 games.

Shirley said a lot of that has to do with his team maturing and working well together.

“They could sink or swim (after Lanierland),” he remembers telling them. “They’ve done a good job swimming.”

Also playing well, Bowen Corley added eight points and eight rebounds for Chestatee.

During the regular season, Chestatee won both contests against North Oconee.

CEDAR SHOALS BOYS 69, CHESTATEE 60: Colton Wilbanks had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the War Eagles (9-16, 1-11) on Tuesday. Hugh Pruitt chipped in 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Chestatee.

Up next, Chestatee plays in the Region 8-4A tournament.