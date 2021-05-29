Chestatee picks Tanner Plemmons as its new boys basketball coach

Chestatee High did not have to look long or far for its next boys basketball coach.
Tanner Plemmons, who served as its assistant coach for the past two seasons, was named the War Eagles' head coach Friday.
“I am extremely excited about it,” said Plemmons, about accepting his first head-coaching position. “Being here the last two years has made it easier to make the transition.”
Plemmons replaces Josh Travis, who took the same position at Cherokee Bluff on Wednesday.
He served as the assistant for the past two years, helping the War Eagles to the state playoff berth in 2019.
Plemmons, 27, has a strong basketball background.
He grew up around the game as his father was a basketball coach.
The Rabun County High graduate played two seasons at Stetson University and then at the University of North Georgia, where he played for Travis.
Prior to joining the Chestatee staff as an assistant coach, Plemmons served as an assistant with North Georgia’s men’s program in 2017. He proceeded to start his teaching career at Lumpkin County High the following year.
At North Georgia, Plemmons set the school record for made 3-point shots in a game (9).
At Rabun County, Plemmons was named the Region 8-A Player of the Year in both 2010 and 2011. He was selected to the GACA All-State first team in 2010, 2011 and 2012, and the AJC All-State First Team in 2012. Plemmons still holds the state record for made 3-point shots in a career (406).
“Coach Plemmons has a wealth of basketball knowledge and experience,” Chestatee principal Christy Cantrell said. “He brings continuity and consistency to our boys’ basketball program, and I could not be happier that he chose Chestatee.”
Plemmons learned plenty from Travis as a player for the Nighthawks and then a colleague at Chestatee.
“We have a unique relationship,” Plemmons said. “He has built a great foundation here. Being (at Chestatee) with him for two years has helped me. I wish him the best at Cherokee Bluff.”