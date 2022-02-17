Feature: Chestatee boys 'playing loose' after securing unlikely basketball playoff berth

Chestatee High’s boys basketball team is playing with house money.
The War Eagles won just one region game all season.
They’ve been in close games though and finally broke through at the most important part of the year.
Chestatee refused to let its season end.
Now, the War Eagles are a lock to play in the Class 4A state tournament, starting next week.
Facing Madison County in the first round of the Region 8-4A tournament, the War Eagles picked up four consecutive stops late and went on a nice scoring run to lock up a 56-52 win.
The victory secured Chestatee’s fourth state playoff berth for boys basketball in school history.
Next up, seventh-seed Chestatee (10-16) plays North Oconee at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Shoals. Playoff seeding will depend on how Chestatee performs Thursday and Saturday at Athens.
However, all the War Eagles were thinking about Wednesday was the sweet feeling of locking up a postseason berth.
And players are upbeat and relaxed preparing for its semifinal game.
“We’re all pretty loose,” Josh Bull said. “That gave us a big confidence boost we all needed. We’re going out there as a seventh-seed and we’re going to see what happens.”
Getting a chance to play longer has had the school’s campus buzzing.
“Our guys never quit,” first-year War Eagles coach Tanner Plemmons said. “We believed we would win and pulled it out.”
Trailing by double figures with three minutes left to play in the fourth period, the War Eagles’ defense made four straight crucial stops.
Then, its offensive execution sharpened.
This helped Chestatee go on a 9-0 run.
When the game ended, the celebration began.
Teachers, administrators, and the student body congratulated the team Tuesday morning.
“There was a lot of excitement coming to school the next day,” Plemmons said. “This is huge for our games to be part of something special. They also realize there is more work to be done.”
On the year, Chestatee has lost five games by five points or less. This time, the players were determined to yield a better result.
“Talk about having a season filled with adversity,” junior guard Hugh Pruitt said. “We could’ve come out flat and not pulled that game through. To win that game, we all had to be on the same page.
“We just fought back.”