Feature: Chestatee boys 'playing loose' after securing unlikely basketball playoff berth

Chestatee High’s boys basketball team is playing with house money.



The War Eagles won just one region game all season.

They’ve been in close games though and finally broke through at the most important part of the year.

Chestatee refused to let its season end.

Now, the War Eagles are a lock to play in the Class 4A state tournament, starting next week.

Facing Madison County in the first round of the Region 8-4A tournament, the War Eagles picked up four consecutive stops late and went on a nice scoring run to lock up a 56-52 win.