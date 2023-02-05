Basketball scoreboard: Radich paces West Hall girls to win against Johnson

West Hall's Cayla Radich put up a game-high 16 points as it topped Johnson 33-25 on Saturday.
Summer Orlick scored seven points for the Lady Spartans (3-20), while Kihanna Rich chipped in six points.
Up next, West Hall visits Gilmer at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Ellijay.
LAKEVIEW ACADEMY BOYS 79, CROSS KEYS 41: Jack Collins had a game-high 18 points for the Lions, which were well in control with a 27-point lead at halftime.
Tristan Buffington and Tayden Ware each finished with 11 points for Lakeview Academy (13-11).
Up next, Lakeview Academy visits George Walton Academy on Tuesday in Monroe.
LOGANVILLE GIRLS 56, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 49: Dynesty Putman had a team-high 18 points for the Lady Lions on Saturday. Taliah Gaither chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds for Lakeview Academy.
Also for the Lady Lions, Sidney Corbin had nine points and nine rebounds.
