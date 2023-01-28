Basketball scoreboard: Quintavous Reid paces West Hall boys in win over White County

FLOWERY BRANCH GIRLS 65, WINDER-BARROW 39: Bella Brick led the way with 22 points and Amyia Scott added 16 on Friday.

Leading by nine points after the first period, the Lady Falcons pushed their lead to 13 for halftime.

Jess Tamplin chipped in 14 points for Flowery Branch (13-9, 6-3 Region 8-5A).

Up next, Flowery Branch hosts Eastside at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

WINDER-BARROW BOYS 65, FLOWERY BRANCH 54: Tyleek Worth had a team-high 20 points for the Falcons (15-6, 5-4 Region 8-5A), while Jeremiah Ware added 17 on Friday.

Up next, Flowery Branch faces Eastside at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

CHEROKEE BLUFF GIRLS 65, CEDAR SHOALS 52: Emma Reynolds had 18 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks for the Lady Bears (13-8, 6-4 Region 8-4A) on Friday, while Mia Williams had 11 points, three rebounds and a pair of assists.

Claire Carlson had nine points, nine rebounds, five steals and four blocks for Cherokee Bluff.

Up next, Cherokee Bluff visits North Hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

CHEROKEE BLUFF BOYS 71, CEDAR SHOALS 50: Boston Kersh led the Bears, scoring 28 points with eight rebounds on Friday.

Carlos Marlow finished with 15 points, going over 1,000 career points, for Cherokee Bluff (15-7, 7-1 Region 8-4A).

CHESTATEE GIRLS 53, MADISON COUNTY 36: Riley Black scored 23 points and Caroline Bull chipped in 18 for the Lady War Eagles (16-6, 6-2 Region 8-4A) on Friday.



Leading by 10 at halftime, Chestatee pushed its advantage to 16 points after three quarter.

Up next, Chestatee visits East Hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

LAKEVIEW ACADEMY BOYS 70, BETHLEHEM CHRISTIAN 61: Justyce Sadler scored 19 points for the Lions (10-11, 3-2 Region) and Tayden Ware finished with 17 on Friday. Also in double figures was Jack Collins added 15 points.

Up next, Lakeview Academy faces Cross Keys at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

LAKEVIEW ACADEMY GIRLS 73, BETHLEHEM CHRISTIAN 29: Taliah Gaither had 18 points and eight rebounds, while Dynesty Putman chipped in 14 points and six steals for the Lady Lions on Friday.

Also in double figures, Kivana Bogne had 13 points and seven rebounds for Lakeview Academy.

Up next, Lakeview Academy hosts Loganville at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

PINECREST ACADEMY GIRLS 42, LANIER CHRISTIAN 13: Up next, the Lady Lightning visit Fideles Christian at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

