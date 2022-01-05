Basketball scoreboard: North Hall sweeps Dawson County in Region 7-3A play

Three North Hall girls scorers were in doubles figures as it beat Dawson County 61-54 on Tuesday in Dawsonville.
Rylee McCall led the Lady Trojans with 17 points.
Amelia Shoemaker finished with 12 points for the Lanierland champions, while Kristina Peach knocked down three third-quarter 3-pointers as part of an 11-point effort.
Up next, North Hall hosts Gilmer on Friday.
NORTH HALL BOYS 81, DAWSON COUNTY 55: Robert Terry scored a game-high 18 points for the Trojans, while Elijah Gaddy and Sam Gailey each chipped in 12 points.
LAKEVIEW ACADEMY BOYS 63, BRANDON HALL 43: Harrison Cooper scored a game-high 22 points for the Lions on Tuesday, while Isaiah Rico chipped in 17 points.
Up next, the Lions (6-8, 3-2 Region 6-A private) host Pinecrest Academy at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
FLOWERY BRANCH BOYS 56, NORTH OCONEE 51: Jackson Owens scored a team-high 16 points and Trey Shaw added 13 for the Falcons on Tuesday.
Jeremiah Ware chipped in 11 points for Flowery Branch.
Up next, Flowery Branch visits Madison County on Friday in Danielsville.
High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.