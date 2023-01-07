Basketball scoreboard: North Hall girls survive battle against White County

North Hall’s Athena Vachtsevanos scored a game-high 17 points as it topped White County 61-54 on Friday in Gainesville.

The Lady Trojans (11-4, 5-1 Region 8-4A) had to rebound after doing down six points to start the game, then trailed in the second quarter by as much as five points.

However, North Hall got hot behind the 3-point line in the third quarter, with Vachtsevanos knocking down 2 of its 4 long-range shots in a short span.

Also for the Lady Trojans, Kristina Peach scored 15 points and Amelia Shoemaker had 14.

Up next, North Hall hosts East Forsyth at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

WEST HALL BOYS 38, WESLEYAN 32: Isaiah Holder had 10 points and three blocks for the Spartans on Friday in Norcross.

Owen Jenkins also finished with 10 points for West Hall.

CHESTATEE GIRLS 52, SECKINGER 19: Jamya Weaver and Payton Cable each scored a game-high eight points for the Lady War Eagles (12-4, 4-0 Region 8-4A) on Friday in Buford. Caroline Bull finished with seven points for Chestatee.



Up next, Chestatee visits Cherokee Bluff at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

FLOWERY BRANCH GIRS 65, EASTSIDE 43: Bella Brick dominated, scoring a game-high 28 points for the Lady Falcons on Friday. Brannen Shiloh chipped in 11 points for Flowery Branch.

After the first quarter the Lady Falcons were in firm control, leading 22-3.

FLOWERY BRANCH BOYS 58, EASTSIDE 56: Jackson Owens had a game-high 18 points for the Falcons on Friday, while Tyleek Worth finished with 15.

Also in double figures, Fe' Honors scored 12.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.



