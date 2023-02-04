Basketball scoreboard: North Hall girls beat East Forsyth to lock up No. 1 seed to 8-4A tournament

North Hall’s Lexi Jarrard finished with a team-high 16 points, four rebounds and a pair of steals as it topped East Forsyth 58-55 on Friday.
With the win, the Lady Trojans (19-5, 11-2 Region 8-4A) locked up the No. 1 seed to the upcoming league tournament.
Jarrard finished the game hitting 3 of 5 shots from 3-point range.
Also for the Lady Trojans, freshman Genesis Satterfield had 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Rylee Thompson had 13 points and five rebounds for North Hall.
Up next, North Hall hosts Walnut Grove to wrap up the regular season Tuesday.
LAKEVIEW ACADEMY BOYS 46, RIVERSIDE PREP 42: Tayden Ware led the Lions with 13 points and Justyce Sadler chipped in 12 on Friday.
Up next, Lakeview Academy faces Cross Keys at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Brookhaven.
EAST HALL BOYS 85, JOHNSON 43: Jamarcus Harrison had a game-high 24 points and Levi Holtzclaw added 15 for the Vikings on Friday.
Also in double figures, Chasen Jones had 12 points for the Vikings (6-18).
Up next, East Hall visits North Oconee to wrap up the regular season on Tuesday in Bogart.
LANIER CHRISTIAN GIRLS 35, PEACHTREE ACADEMY 24: Camille Hoffmann had a game-high 13 points, including a buzzer beater for the Lady Lightning at the end of the third period on Friday.
Also for Lanier Christian, Ellie Roberts had nine points, while Adelyn Gough chipped in seven.
Up next, Lanier Christian will take part in the region tournament next week at Killian Hill Christian.
High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.