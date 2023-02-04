Basketball scoreboard: North Hall girls beat East Forsyth to lock up No. 1 seed to 8-4A tournament

North Hall’s Lexi Jarrard finished with a team-high 16 points, four rebounds and a pair of steals as it topped East Forsyth 58-55 on Friday.

With the win, the Lady Trojans (19-5, 11-2 Region 8-4A) locked up the No. 1 seed to the upcoming league tournament.

Jarrard finished the game hitting 3 of 5 shots from 3-point range.

Also for the Lady Trojans, freshman Genesis Satterfield had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Rylee Thompson had 13 points and five rebounds for North Hall.

Up next, North Hall hosts Walnut Grove to wrap up the regular season Tuesday.