Basketball scoreboard: North Hall bombs away for 8-4A win over Johnson

North Hall went on a 3-point frenzy in posting a 71-46 win over East Hall in a Region 8-4A, Subregion A contest Friday at East Hall.

The Trojans, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A, connected on 18 shots from behind the arc in improving to 12-5 overall and 5-2 in region play.

Next up for North Hall is a non-region game against Union County on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Lynn Cottrell Court.

East Hall (boys) 54, North Hall 46: The Vikings ran their winning streak to three straight after downing the Trojans on Friday night at home.

East Hall improves to 4-14 and 2-7 in region, and avenged an 81-59 loss at North Hall on Dec. 6.

The Vikings are back on the court Tuesday for a subregion crossover game against Cedar Shoals on the road in Athens.

Gainesville (boys) 81, North Forsyth 75: The Red Elephants (9-5, 3-0) maintained a share of the Region 8-6A lead with a big win on the road at North Forsyth on Friday.

Gainesville is back in action Saturday with another big region road game at Lanier, with first place on the line.