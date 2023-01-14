Basketball scoreboard: North Hall bombs away for 8-4A win over Johnson

North Hall went on a 3-point frenzy in posting a 71-46 win over East Hall in a Region 8-4A, Subregion A contest Friday at East Hall.
The Trojans, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A, connected on 18 shots from behind the arc in improving to 12-5 overall and 5-2 in region play.
Next up for North Hall is a non-region game against Union County on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Lynn Cottrell Court.
East Hall (boys) 54, North Hall 46: The Vikings ran their winning streak to three straight after downing the Trojans on Friday night at home.
East Hall improves to 4-14 and 2-7 in region, and avenged an 81-59 loss at North Hall on Dec. 6.
The Vikings are back on the court Tuesday for a subregion crossover game against Cedar Shoals on the road in Athens.
Gainesville (boys) 81, North Forsyth 75: The Red Elephants (9-5, 3-0) maintained a share of the Region 8-6A lead with a big win on the road at North Forsyth on Friday.
Gainesville is back in action Saturday with another big region road game at Lanier, with first place on the line.
Chestatee 64 (girls), Johnson 14: The No. 9 Lady War Eagles (14-4, 6-0) scored the first 17 points of their Region 8-4A, Subregion A game against Johnson en route to a 64-14 victory Friday at the Lynn Cottrell Complex.
Riley Black led the way for Chestatee with 15 points, while Sierra Yarbrough also reached double figures with 10 points.
Breanna Williams and Cheyenne Ewing celebrated Senior Night with eight and seven points respectively.
Chestatee will be back in action Tuesday, when it hosts North Oconee.
Lakeview Academy (boys) 86, Bethlehem Christian 62: Justyce Sadler had a big night with 29 points, while Jack Collins added 28 points, as the Lions (7-9, 1-0) won their GIAA District 4-4A/3A opener Friday in Bethlehem.
Tayden Ware also reached double-figure scoring with 17 points, who led 22-8 after the first quarter, and were never challenged.
Next up for Lakeview is a home game against Pinecrest Academy at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Lakeview Academy (girls) 68, Bethlehem Christian 31: Dynesty Putman scored 19 points and added seven rebounds and four steals, while Taliah Gaither posted a double-double with 16 points and 11 boards as the Lions routed Bethlehem Christian in GIAA District 4-4A/3A action Friday night in Bethlehem.
Kivana Bogne added 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals, while Sidney Corbin contributed six points and six boards for Lakeview (8-10, 1-0), which is back in action Tuesday against George Walton Academy.
East Forsyth 66, Cherokee Bluff (boys) 63: Boston Kersh had a big game with 15 points, six rebounds, an assist and four steals, but it wasn’t enough, as the Bears (12-6, 5-3) fell to East Forsyth at home Friday.
Bryce Horton added 14 points, while Logan Holmes (13 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals) and Carlos Marlow (10 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal) also reached double figures for Cherokee Bluff, which next travels to Walnut Grove on Tuesday.
Fideles Christian 30, Lanier Christian (girls) 25: Ellie Roberts had 12 points, but the Lady Lightning fell at home to Fideles Christian.
Adelyn Gough also scored in double figures with 10 points for Lanier Christian, which hits the road Saturday at 5 p.m. for a non-regoin game at Westminster Christian Academy.