Basketball scoreboard: Lanier Christian girls drop road game at North Georgia Christian Academy

North Georgia Christian Academy 47, Lanier Academy (girls) 30: Adelyn Gough scored 14 points, but it wasn't enough as the Lanier Christian girls dropped a 47-30 non-region decision at North Georgia Christian Academy on Saturday in Ellijay.

The Lightning fell to 9-6 overall, and will travel to Cumming to take on Pinecrest Academy on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Union County 45, Lakeview Academy (girls) 40: The Lions fell victim to a second-half run by the Panthers in a 45-40 non-region loss Saturday in Blairsville.

Taliah Gaither posted another double-double for Lakeview Academy (7-10) with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Dynesty Putman contributed 15 points and five assists.

The Lions are back in action Friday when they travel to Bethlehem Christian in their GIAA District 4-4A/3A opener.

Union County 76, Lakeview Academy (boys) 68, OT: Justyce Sadler scored 18 points, but it the Lions fell to Union County in a hard-fought overtime contest Saturday in Blairsville.

The Lions also got 15 points from Jack Collins, while Tayden Ware added 13 points and Liam Weidner pulled down double-digit rebounds, and will begin region play at Bethlehem Christian on Friday.